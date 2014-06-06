Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 9:45 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Music Club Closes Season with Scholarship Winners

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | June 6, 2014 | 7:53 p.m.

Part II of the Santa Barbara Music Club's 2014 Scholarship Winners Showcase begins at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Faulkner Gallery of the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Aidan Woodruff
Cellist Aidan Woodruff

Having already made my pitch, in my preview for Part I, for the Music Club, its selfless, dedicated membership and the dazzlingly gifted kids who have won this year's scholarships, I can only add, in the time-tested formula of Lily Tomlin, "and that's the truth!"

It continues to be relevant that this year's Scholarship Awards audition committee consisted of Suzanne Duffy (chair), Ann Dwelley, Dr. Charles Asche and Dr. Han Soo Kim, with the assistance of Jane Hahn. The young musicians they have chosen to support and honor, and hence the program for this concert, the Music Club's last for the 2013-14 season, are as follows:

» Violinist Barbara Uzun (Age 10), with pianist Seungah Seo, performing: the "Presto" from the <I>Concerto in G-Major, TWV 51:G9</i> of Georg Philip Telemann (1681-1767)

» Cellist Aidan Woodruff (9), with pianist Laverne Lunde: the "Allegro" from the <I>Sonata in C-Major, Opus 40, No. 1</i> by Jean-Baptiste Bréval (1753-1823)

» Violist Claire Satchwell (15), with pianist Nathan Maurer — the "Allegro molto ma maestoso" from the Concerto in C-Minor, "in the Style of J. C. Bach" by Henri Casadesus (1879-1947)

» Flautist Ilana Shapiro (14), with pianist Nathan Maurer — the "Allegro appassionato" from the Sonata in F-Minor, Opus 120, No. 1 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

» Mezzo-soprano Christina Buchanan (16), with pianist Seungah Seo — “O del mio amato ben” by Stefano Donaudy (1879-1925)

» Mezzo-soprano Joanna Lynn-Jacobs (22), with pianist Seungah Seo — “Von ewiger Liebe” from Opus 43, No. 1 by Brahms, and “Que fais-tu, blanche tourterelle”, from Roméo et Juliette by Charles Gounod (1818-1893)

 

Christina Buchanan
Mezzo-soprano Christina Buchanan

» Flautist Elizabeth Van Renterghem (16), with pianist Neil Di Maggio — Fantasie, Opus 79 by Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924)

» Violist Ian Bankhead (18), with pianist Bridget Hough-Meynenc — the "Impetuoso" from the Sonata for Viola (1919) by Rebecca Clarke (1886-1979)

» Flautist Eliana Van Renterghem (16), with pianist Neil Di Maggio — the Andante Pastoral et Scherzettino of Paul Taffanel (1844-1908)

» Violinist Sofiya Prykhitko (18), with pianist Nathan Maurer — Zigeunerweisen, Opus 20 by Pablo de Sarasate (1844-1908)

Not exactly the usual suspects, yet I daresay there is no one who could be offended by anything on this program — enchanted would be the more applicable participle. I myself have never heard of Bréval, but his dates vouch for him.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

