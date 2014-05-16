Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 8:15 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Music Club Concert Features a Meeting of Two Great Musicians

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | May 16, 2014 | 8:02 p.m.

Betty Oberacker
Pianist Betty Oberacker will play Bach at the library.

The next Santa Barbara Music Club concert is an easy sell, even allowing for the fact that, like all of the club's concerts, it is free.

At 3 p.m. Saturday in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., there will be a single performer playing the works of a single composer.

What makes the whole thing so persuasive is that the performer is the divine pianist Betty Oberacker, and the composer the majestic Johann Sebastian Bach.

Oberacker will play Bach's English Suite No. 3 in G-Minor, BWV 808 (1715), the Concerto After the Italian Taste "Italian Concerto" (1735) BWV 971, and the Toccata, Adagio, and Fugue for Organ in C-Major (1710-1717), BWV 564, in the famous transcription for piano by Ferruccio Busoni.

If you are a music lover, and have lived here for more than a couple of months, then you really don't need more than the player and the program to clear your Saturday afternoon of other obligations.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

