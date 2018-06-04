Gerald Carpenter: Music Club Concert to Feature Westmont Faculty

The second free concert of the Santa Barbara Music Club's new season takes place at the traditional hour of 3 p.m. Saturday in the traditional venue of the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The Westmont College music faculty is strongly represented in this concert.

There are four selections on the program, each from a different country. We will hear the Sonata in F-Minor for Flute and Continuo by German Georg Philipp Telemann (1681-1767), performed by Andrea Di Maggio on flute and Neil Di Maggio on piano; the Summer Serenade for Bassoon and Piano (1969) by American Peter Schickele (b. 1935) with Paul Mori on bassoon and Neil Di Maggio on piano; the Early Hungarian Dances from the 17th century for wind quintet (1959) of Hungarian composer Ferenc Farkas (1905-2000) by the Westmont Faculty Woodwind Quintet (Andrea Di Maggio on flute, Trey Ferrel on oboe, Paul Mori on bassoon, Joanne Kim on clarinet and Steven Gross on horn); and Four Songs — "Nuit d'etoiles" "Fête galante" "Apparition" "De soir" — by Claude Debussy (1862-1918), sung by soprano Kajsa Nelson with Christopher Davis on piano.

Those who have made a study of Farkas say that his unique musical idiom is an amalgam of "Italian neoclassicism, Hungarian folk music and 12-tone serialism."

Whether you approve or deplore the third element on the list, you will not be confronted with it in the Hungarian Dances.

If what is meant by "Italian neo-classicism" is Respighi, then we will certainly hear this at work, especially the Respighi of the three sets of Ancient Dances and Airs — not forgetting Peter Warlock — and as for the Hungarian folk music, that is evident everywhere in the work.

Farkas was one of those — Bela Bartok, Zoltán Kodály, Ralph Vaughan Williams and Gustav Holst — who took to the backcountry with primitive recording devices, collecting and formalizing the bounty of many centuries of folk art.

