Monday, June 4 , 2018, 1:17 am | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Music Club Concert to Feature Westmont Faculty

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | November 1, 2013 | 2:42 p.m.

Andrea Di Maggio
Andrea Di Maggio

The second free concert of the Santa Barbara Music Club's new season takes place at the traditional hour of 3 p.m. Saturday in the traditional venue of the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The Westmont College music faculty is strongly represented in this concert.

There are four selections on the program, each from a different country. We will hear the Sonata in F-Minor for Flute and Continuo by German Georg Philipp Telemann (1681-1767), performed by Andrea Di Maggio on flute and Neil Di Maggio on piano; the Summer Serenade for Bassoon and Piano (1969) by American Peter Schickele (b. 1935) with Paul Mori on bassoon and Neil Di Maggio on piano; the Early Hungarian Dances from the 17th century for wind quintet (1959) of Hungarian composer Ferenc Farkas (1905-2000) by the Westmont Faculty Woodwind Quintet (Andrea Di Maggio on flute, Trey Ferrel on oboe, Paul Mori on bassoon, Joanne Kim on clarinet and Steven Gross on horn); and Four Songs — "Nuit d'etoiles" "Fête galante" "Apparition" "De soir" — by Claude Debussy (1862-1918), sung by soprano Kajsa Nelson with Christopher Davis on piano.

Those who have made a study of Farkas say that his unique musical idiom is an amalgam of "Italian neoclassicism, Hungarian folk music and 12-tone serialism."

Whether you approve or deplore the third element on the list, you will not be confronted with it in the Hungarian Dances.

If what is meant by "Italian neo-classicism" is Respighi, then we will certainly hear this at work, especially the Respighi of the three sets of Ancient Dances and Airs — not forgetting Peter Warlock — and as for the Hungarian folk music, that is evident everywhere in the work.

Farkas was one of those — Bela Bartok, Zoltán Kodály, Ralph Vaughan Williams and Gustav Holst — who took to the backcountry with primitive recording devices, collecting and formalizing the bounty of many centuries of folk art.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 