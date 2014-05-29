Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 6:24 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Music Club Concerts to Feature 2014 Scholarship Winners

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | May 29, 2014 | 8:47 p.m.

Every year about this time, the Santa Barbara Music Club awards thousands of dollars worth of scholarships to young musicians, after a two-day audition event.

This year's auditions were held April 13-14 in First Congregational Church. The Scholarship Awards audition committee was made up of Suzanne Duffy (chair), Ann Dwelley, Dr. Charles Asche and Dr. Han Soo Kim, with the assistance of Jane Hahn.

They heard 54 students ages 6 to 22, and a total of $20,000 in scholarship funds were distributed among 37 of them, with award levels from $300 to $1,200. In addition, the winners will have a year's honorary Music Club membership for 2014-15.

That's what all those supremely talented young musicians get for their labors. For us, the rank-and-file music lovers, the payoff comes from the two free concerts showcasing the awardees that follow the awards.

The first will be at 3 p.m. this Saturday, and the second at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 7. Both will be held in the Faulkner Gallery of the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The scholarship winners participating in the first concert, and the music they will perform, are as follows:

» Michelle Qin (age 13), piano — "Gigue" from the French Suite No. 5, BWV 816 (J. S. Bach)

» Matthew Karle (14), piano — Polonaise in g-minor, Opus Posthumous (Chopin)

» Vincent Lertchareonyong (11), piano — "Knecht Ruprecht" from Album for the Young, Opus 68 (Schumann)

» Isael Negrete (9), soprano — Chichester Psalms, II. Psalm 23 (Bernstein)

» Luana Psaros (17), mezzo — "La Voix qui dit: je t'aime" (Maria Malibran)

» Sofia Ross (16), soprano—"O mio babbino caro" from Gianni Schicchi (Puccini)

» Rachel Karle (18), piano — Sonatine for Piano, I. Modéré (Ravel)

» Sophia Qin (age 15), piano — "Un Sospiro" from Three Concert Etudes S.144 (Liszt)

» Guest performer, SBMC Scholarship Awards alumus, Nicholas Sterner (20), cello — Concerto for Cello And Orchestra, I. Allegro (Dvorak), with Kacey Link on piano

The audience for these concerts will no doubt be discretely invited to join the Music Club, and to support our future generations of musicians to whatever level they can. These are invitations that need to be seriously considered.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

