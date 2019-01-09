Pixel Tracker

Gerald Carpenter: Music Club Goes Boldly Into 2019

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | January 9, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Music Club begins the year (and continues its season) with a free concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, in the First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St.

The concert opens with two pieces for flute and piano, performed by Andrea Di Maggio (flute) and Neil Di Maggio (piano): Albert Périlhou’s “Ballade in g-minor” and Jake Heggie’s "Soliloquy (2012)."

Then, Neil Di Maggio plays two works for solo piano: Franz Schubert’s "Impromptu in f-minor, Opus 142, No. 4 (1827)" and Avner Dorman’s "Sonata No. 3 / Dance Suite (2005).”

The afternoon's entertainment concludes with the dream team of Betty Oberacker and Eric Valinsky performing selections from Felix Mendelssohn's "Midsummer Night's Dream, Opus 21 & 61, (1826, 1842)," as arranged by the composer. (The performance of Gabriel Fauré’s "Sonata for Violin and Piano in A-Major, Opus 13 (1877)," shown in the poster will be postponed.)

The author of the concert's program notes makes an effort to position Périlhou (1846-1936) some distance from his approximate contemporaries (casting the temporal net rather widely), Debussy, Ravel and Satie, on the one hand, or Fauré and Saint-Saëns, on the other, ultimately placing him in the latter camp.

Having only heard the lovely "Ballade" (which the annotator says is an anomaly), I would not care to commit. Though Périlhou studied with Saint-Saëns, and was a classmate of Fauré, his "Ballade" has some of the nimble playfulness of Poulenc, and the exquisite irony of his patron saint, Satie.

Heggie (born 1961) has come to my attention mainly though his collaborations with Frederica von Stade, which have been memorable, to say the least. His sweet, sad "Soliloquy" prompts me to expand my researches, beginning immediately.

A continuum of shy melancholy runs through everything I have heard. Reading up on him, I learned that when the composer was 11, his father committed suicide. That is the sort of scar that never fades; no matter how many years are layered over it, the shape of the trauma is clearly discernible.

The Israeli composer and conductor Dorman (born 1975) has been marked for great things since his early youth, and, so far, he has not disappointed anyone. Many of the prizes and positions he has obtained have arrived with the words "youngest ever."

The sonata shows a variety of influences. It tends to abstraction, sometimes, without being, in any sense, theoretical. It also samples some of the local flavors of Dorman's native Middle East, as well as turning percussive, à la Prokofiev, while remaining completely musical in spirit.

The event, as noted above, is free. For information on this or other Santa Barbara Music Club programs and performing artists, visit www.SBMusicClub.org.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

