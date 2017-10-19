Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 4:40 am | Fog 51º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Music Club Marks Library Centennial With 100 Years of American Tunes

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | October 19, 2017 | 3:37 p.m.

The first free concert of the Santa Barbara Music Club's 2017-18 season takes place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, in the club's favorite venue — the Faulkner Gallery at the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Since the library is celebrating its centennial this year, the Music Club had the very good idea of programming the concert with selections of the last 100 years of American music, and particularly ragtime.

Pianists Betty Oberacker and Eric Valinsky open the concert with the Overture to Leonard Bernstein’s operetta, "Candide (1956)," arranged by Charlie Harmon for piano duo.

Then, composer-pianist Eric Valinsky plays ragtime set consisiting of "Magnetic Rag (1914)" and "Solace (1909)" by Scott Joplin, followed by "Carmel-by-the-Sea — A Ragtime Postcard (1987)," and "Forget-Me-Not (1993)" by Santa Barbara composer, Hal Isbitz.

Valinsky will finish the set with the premiere of his own rag, "Boondawgle — A Cake Walk (2017)."

Pianist Leslie Hogan carries on the ragtime celebration with Marjorie Merryman’s "Dog Day Rag (1997)" and William Bolcom’s "Contentment — A Rag (2015)."

Finally, flautist Adriane Hill and pianist Christopher Davis close the program with Aaron Copland’s "Duo for Flute and Piano, (1971)."

For information on this or other Santa Barbara Music Club programs and performing artists, visit SBMusicClub.org.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

