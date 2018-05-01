Gerald Carpenter: Music Club Offers Bouquet of Chamber Works

The next offering in the Santa Barbara Music Club's series of free public concerts takes place at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 5, in First United Methodist Church, East Anapamu at Garden streets. Admission, as noted above, is free.

Violinists Andrea Lárez and Marie Hebert will open the concert with Jean Marie Leclair’s "Sonata for Two Violins in e-minor, Opus 3, No. 2 (1730)," after which Lárez will carry on with two movements from Johann Sebastian Bach’s "Partita No. 1 in b-minor for Solo Violin, BWV 1001 (1720)."

Then, oboist Adelle Rodkey will play Henri Vieuxtemps’ "Capriccio in c-minor for Solo Viola, Opus 55 (1883)," transcribed for oboe by Jessica Wilkins, and Sigfrid Karg-Elert’s "Study No. 3, Opus 107 (1918)."

Flautist Tracy Harris and pianist Svetlana Harris then will play Claude Debussy’s "Première Rhapsodie (1909-10)," his "A Beautiful Evening Star’s Farewell/Beau Soir (1880)," arranged for alto flute and piano by Todd Harris, and Theobald Boehm’s "Grand Polonaise in D-Major for Flute and Piano, Opus 16 (1831)."

The afternoon will conclude with Harris performing Rhonda Larson’s "Be Still My Soul (2003)," based on a theme from Finlandia by Jean Sibelius.

When Larson plays the piece, she vocalizes the opening bars at the same time as she plays them. The effect is both beautiful and eerie, so presumably Harris will do the same.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.