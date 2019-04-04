Gerald Carpenter: Music Club Offers Choral and Chamber Works

The Santa Barbara Music Club presents another exciting free concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 6, in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. The concert is co-sponsored by the Santa Barbara Public Library, and, as always, there is no charge for admission.

Saturday's program will begin with the Westmont Chamber Singers, under the direction of Grey Brothers, singing: "Felices ter et Amplius" by the American composer Randall Thompson (1899-1984); "Mary Hynes,” the first of three settings of poems translated from Gaelic of Antoine Ó Raifteiri by Irish poet James Stephens (1882-1950), which were made by another American composer Samuel Barber (1910-81), and published under the title Reincarnations (1939-40); "Quando son più lontan," from the Madrigali: Six "Fire Songs" on Italian Renaissance Poems (1987), by a third American composer (this one still living) Morten Lauridsen (born 1943); “The Ol' Chisholm Trail” from Western Songs (2005) by the American composer (also extent) Libby Larsen (born 1950); and "Bésame Mucho" (1940) by the Mexican composer Consuelo Velázquez (1916-2005), arranged by Julio Morales.

After the choral works, oboist Adelle Rodkey and pianist Eric Valinsky will play Carl Nielsen’s two "Fantasy Pieces for Oboe and Piano, Opus 2" (1889), followed by pianist Marian Drandell Gilbert performing Wolfgang Mozart’s "Piano Sonata No. 10 in C-Major, K 330;" Frédéric Chopin’s "Nocturne in B-Major, Opus 9, No. 2" (1832); and Claude Debussy’s "L'isle Joyeuse" (1904).

Bravo to Grey Brothers for programming so many American composers, some of whom are actually in a condition (i.e., living) to glean some small remuneration in real time. Our memory of Maestro Brothers's past programs vouches for his taste in this one.

Randall Thompson was a fine, relatively conservative contemporary of Roy Harris and Douglas Moore. Choral works dominate his oeuvre, but his three symphonies and two string quartets are also worth hearing. "Felices ter et Amplius" is one of his set of "Six Odes of Horace" (1924), settings of the Latin poems by the Roman poet (65-8 BCE).

Unlike most of his contemporaries (Gustav Mahler, Richard Strauss, Jean Sibelius, Edward Elgar), Carl Nielsen (1865-1931) left a fairly extensive body of chamber music, including four marvelous string quartets, three violin-piano sonatas, a famous wind quintet and the equally famous "Serenata in Vano" for winds, plus numerous other chamber works, most of them perfectly delightful.

The "Two Fantasy Pieces," heard here, are brief, tuneful and charming.

