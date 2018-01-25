Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 11:01 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Music Club Offers French Arias, Bassoon Showpieces

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | January 25, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Things seem to be getting back on track around town, after the derailment of the recent fire and floods.

For one thing, I'm happy to report the Santa Barbara Music Club's next free concert, scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, in the Faulkner Gallery of the downtown Public Library — this concert will actually take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. Whew!

The program begins with soprano Deborah Bertling and pianist Renée Hamaty performing opera arias from Georges Bizet’s Carmen (1875), Charles Gounod’s Faust (1859) and Jacques Offenbach’s The Tales of Hoffman (1880).

Then, bassoonist Paul Mori, violinists Andrea Lárez and Mirah Ray, violist Erik Fauss, and cellist Timothy Beccue, will play Antonio Vivaldi’s "Bassoon Concerto No. 23 in g-minor, F. VIII," and Mathieu Lussier's "Spring Lullaby for Bassoon and Strings (2005)."

Finally, violinist Han Soo Kim and pianist Neil Di Maggio will play Franz Schubert’s "Fantasie in C-Major, D. 934 (1827)."

It is symptomatic of the amazing fecundity of Vivaldi (1678-1741) that of his 500-plus instrumental concertos, 40 are for bassoon. It is a testament to Vivaldi's genius that every one of these 500 concerti is a stand-alone gem.

The g-minor concerto played here is appropriately jaunty, melodic, and altogether delightful.

"A versatile musician with an inquiring mind, bassoonist-composer-conductor Mathieu Lussier (b. 1973) energetically and passionately promotes the modern and baroque bassoon as solo instruments throughout North America and Europe," the Music Club said.

"His works are heard regularly in concert halls in North America, Europe and Australia," the Music Club said.

The "Spring Lullaby" is brief but exquisite, requiring no period of adjustment for the music lover.

The Tales of Hoffman was Offenbach's last opera, and his masterpiece. He never heard it performed.

Before he died, some six months before the premiere, he wrote to his producer: "Hurry up and stage my opera. I have not much time left and my only wish is to attend the opening night." Alas!

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 