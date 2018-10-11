Thursday, October 11 , 2018, 11:40 am | Mostly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Music Club Offers Recital by Famed Organist and Composer

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | October 11, 2018 | 7:48 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Music Club will open its 2018-19 season of free concerts on a stately — one might even say magisterial —note with a recital by the noted organist and composer, Roger Nyquist, at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13.

Installing an organ of sufficient grandeur in the Central Library’s Faulkner Gallery would prove problematic, so this concert will be held in the club's alternate venue, First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St., where a magnificent Aeolian-Skinner pipe organ is already in place.

Nyquist, born in Rockford, Ill., earned his bachelor of music degree (cum laude) from Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill., his masters from Syracuse University, and his doctorate at Indiana University.

He has led a spectacularly successful three-pronged career as a popular concert organist, revered teacher, and award-winning composer.

In Saturday's concert Nyquist will play works by Johann Sebastian Bach, John Bull, Louis Claude Daquin, Nord Johnson, Camille Saint-Saëns, Paul Manz, Oliver Messiaen, Henri Mulet, Antonio Vivaldi and John Weaver, as well as some of his own compositions.

The Music Club has this to say about the United Methodist's magnificent instrument:

"The pipe organ at FUMC is considered a premiere instrument in the city of Santa Barbara. A three-manual Artcraft pipe organ was installed during construction of the present sanctuary in 1927; it remained in service up until 1961, when the church purchased a three-manual Aeolian-Skinner pipe organ of 31 ranks.

“In 1993, a 61-pipe Trompette-en-chamade was added as a memorial gift, installed above the altar by the Schantz Organ Company of Orville, Ohio. In 1999, the same firm installed a new three-manual console, featuring multiple memory systems and capture action.

“Most recently, in 2003, Schantz brought the organ to gorgeous tonal completion with the addition of 20 new ranks of pipes, as well as three digital ranks of 32' pitch stops.

“The added registers include an entirely new Great division mounted on slider chests; unenclosed diapason pipework from the new Great is now framed in classical pipe façades on both sides of the chancel.

“The instrument stands today at 52 ranks, totaling over 2,500 pipes, plus three digital pedal stops."

For more about this concert, other events, or about the Santa Barbara Music Club in general, visit https://sbmusicclub.org/.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 