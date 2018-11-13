Tuesday, November 13 , 2018, 6:40 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Music Club Offers Works for Piano And Violin

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | November 13, 2018 | 4:05 p.m.

At 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, in the First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St., the Santa Barbara Music Club will offer the next installment in its glorious series of free concerts.

Featured performers will be violinist Chavdar Parashkevov and pianist Natasha Kislenko. This is, of course, not a randomly assembled combination from the Music Club membership roster.

The Parashkevov - Kislenko Duo was established in 2009, and is now an esteemed member of the international music community, having concertized — to great acclaim — in Germany, Russia, Bulgaria, Turkey and the USA, as well as playing live radio broadcasts in Sofia, Bulgaria, and Houston, Texas, plus a televised recital in Sofia.

They released their first CD, Russian Sonatas, in 2011, and just recently put out a new CD, Beethoven. Brahms. Mahler.

On Saturday, the Duo will play Leonid Nikolayev’s “Sonata in g-minor for Violin and Piano, Opus 11” (1908); selections from George Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess” (1935) and his “Three Preludes” (1926), all arranged by Jascha Heifetz; the “Adagietto” from Gustav Mahler’s “Symphony No. 5 in c#-minor,” arranged for violin and piano by Otto Wittenbecher; and Pancho Vladigerov’s “Rachenitza, Opus 18."
 
Leonid Nikolayev (1878-1942) — not to be confused with the Leonid Nikolayev who murdered the high Soviet official, Sergei Kirov, in 1934 (with, it is assumed, Stalin's connivance) — was a noted Russian/Soviet pianist and composer.

Though he wrote a good deal of excellent music, it was as a professor of piano at Lenningrad Conservatory that Nikolayev made his mark and had the most influence.

Among his star pupils was Dmitri Shostakovich, who admired his teacher "as a first-class musician and a man of great wisdom and learning," adding that:

"He trained not simply pianists, but in the first place thinking musicians. He didn't create a school in the specific sense of some single narrow professional direction. He shaped and nurtured a broad aesthetic trend in the sphere of pianistic art."

Both the Gershwin selections, though neither was written for the violin-piano combo, translate perfectly in the Heifetz arrangements, taking on a totally different ethnic character in the process, becoming the sort of tunes Stravinsky might have written if he had grown up in Budapest.
 
Vladigerov (1899-1978) was a Bulgarian composer, pedagogue, and pianist, the first — and arguably the greatest — Bulgarian classical musician to achieve a reputation outside his own country. His mother's name was Pasternak, and the composer was a first cousin to the author of Dr. Zhivago.

He drew heavily on Bulgarian folk tunes in his compositions, though he was completely the master of classical forms. A passage in Antarctica bears his name — an honor few, if any, musicians could claim.

The concert, as noted above, is free. For additional information about this or other Santa Barbara Music Club programs and performing artists, visit www.sbmusicclub.org.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 