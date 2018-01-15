Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 4:01 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Music Club Plays Trios by Khachaturian, Brahms

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | January 15, 2018 | 6:04 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Music Club will present a free concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. The program is in two parts, the first about half as long as the second.

To begin, clarinetist Per Elmfors, violinist Kristi Holstein,and pianist Robert Hale will play Aram Khachaturian’s "Trio in g-minor (1932)."

Next, violinist Marie Hébert, cellist Elizabeth Olson and pianist Robert Hale perform Johannes Brahms' "Trio No. 1 in B-Major, for Violin, Cello, and Piano, Opus 8 (1854)."

This concert was scheduled to take place Jan. 13 but was postponed because of the Thomas Fire and the subsequent flooding and mudslides, which had such tragic effects.

The program has undergone a sea change as well. The Khachaturian replaces works by Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741) and Mathieu Lussier (b. 1973), which have been reprogrammed for performance on Saturday, Jan. 27, at the same time, same venue.

Khachaturian (1903-78) wrote this trio while he was still a student of Nikolai Yakovlevich Myaskovsky (1881-1950) at the Moscow Conservatory.

Student work it may be, but the composer has clearly begun as he intends to go on, with passionate folk tunes and eccentric rhythmic structures.

The smallness of the ensemble lightens the tragic heaviness of many of Khachaturian's orchestral works, and the trio is overall quite charming.

I put this trio by Brahms (1833-97) among his greatest works in any genre.

It is the passionate outpouring of a young romantic who had not yet become a control freak, and it was this trio that led me to the chamber music of Brahms — hence to what I believe to be the truest expressions of his soul and genius.

For information on this or other Santa Barbara Music Club programs and performing artists, visit www.SBMusicClub.org.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 