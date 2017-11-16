Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 2:23 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Music Club Plays Two Times Three

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | November 16, 2017 | 12:54 p.m.

The next free concert of the Santa Barbara Music Club takes place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, in the First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St.

The program will consist of two piano trios by Slavic composers of very different times, temperaments and travails, performed by violinist Han Soo Kim, cellist Sang Yhee, and pianist Constantine Finehouse.

These three excellent musicians — each, as is common in piano trios, a soloist of distinction — will play Antonin Dvorák’s "Piano Trio #4 in e-minor, Opus 90, 'Dumky' (1890–91);" and Dmitri Shostakovich’s "Piano Trio No. 2 in e-minor, Opus 67, (1944)."

The Dvorák trio is among his most popular chamber music compositions, and is easily the most-played of his four works for this ensemble. It is especially useful for performers who have trouble with audiences falling asleep on them.

The name "Dumky," while precisely descriptive of the character of the work, sounds a little off-putting to native English or German speakers — too evocative of dummy or dummkopf.

In fact, the "Dumka" is simply a form in which some Slavik ballads are cast, a form in which slow exquisite lyricism alternates, usually with little or no warning, with fast, boisterous vulgarity.

In this trio, the lyricism is exquisite indeed, which sometimes makes the manic, foot-stomping episodes a trial.

The Shostakovich trio is a beautiful, often thrilling work. The degree to which Shostakovich intended to make a statement — or succeeded in making it — is debatable.

Perhaps the inclusion of Hebrew melodies is a personal lament for his Jewish friend and mentor; perhaps it is something more, a cri de coeur for the victims of the Nazis. Each listener must decide for himself or herself.

My own choice has always been to hear it as a great and affecting work of pure music.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

