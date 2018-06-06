Gerald Carpenter: Music Club Presents Scholarship Winners, Part II

The second and final concert by the winners of 2018 scholarships from the Santa Barbara Music Club takes place at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 9, in First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St.

The concert is free, but as I noted in the preview of last weeks concert, membership applications and donor envelopes are on the entrance table and contributions are tax-deductible.

Since all these young musicians deserve to have their names before the public as often as possible, here again is the list of this year's winners:



» Mezzo-soprano Neve Greenwald, 14, and soprano Nicole Trujillo, 18 — Nathan Rundlett Memorial Vocal Scholarship.



» Bassist Adam Gilman, 17, and violinist Sofia Malvinni, 13 — William Ramsay Memorial Scholarship.



» Violinist Isabell Kim-Sherman, 13; pianist Yulia Kovalchuk; and guitarist Joseph Malvinni, 10 — Ellen Reidel Memorial Scholarship.

» Violinist Zephan Bornfreund, 14; pianist Vincent Lertchareonyong, 15; flautist Emma Brown, 14; violinist Sofia Prykhitko, 21; cellist Charlotte Choi, 11; pianist Rhyan Shweyk, 12; pianist Nathan Hadsall, 11; violinist Barbara Uzun, 14; pianist Noelle Hadsall, 9; and pianist Charles Xie, 16 — Emil Torick Memorial Scholarship.

» Pianist Holly Hadsall, 13; flautist Ilana Shapiro, 18; pianist Audrey Harmand, 13; pianist Zeyn Shweyk, 13; pianist Grace Hu, 12; flautist Eliana Van Renterghem, 20; pianist Jacob Kim-Sherman, 16; flautist Elizabeth Van Renterghem, 20; and pianist Caroline-Ann Luce, 16 — Santa Barbara Music Club Schoarship.



The program, artists and teachers for the June 9 concert are:

The "Allegro" from Wolfgang Mozart's “Piano Sonata No. 4 in Eb-major, K 282 (1774)," played by pianist Rhyan Shweyk, 12; teacher Christopher Davis.

Fritz Kreisler's “Praeludium and Allegro in the Style of Pugnani (1910)" by violinist Zephan Bornfreund, 14; teacher Han Soo Kim; Paula Hatley, piano.

Francisco Tárrega's “Capricho árabe for classical guitar (1892)" by guitarist Joseph Malvinni, 10; teacher David Malvinni.

The “Allegro" from Ludwig Beethoven's "Piano Sonata No. 1 in F-minor, Opus 2, No. 1 (1795)" by Zeyn Shweyk, 13; teacher Christopher Davis.

The "Allegro non troppo" from Édouard Lalo's “Symphonie Espagnole in D-minor, Opus 21 (1874)" by violinist Sofia Malvinni, 13, teacher Lana Bodnar.

Frédéric Chopin's "Étude in Gb-Major, Opus 10, No. 5 ‘Black Keys (1830)’ by pianist Charles Xie, 16; teacher Egle Januleviciute.

George Enescu's "Cantabile et Presto, for flute and piano (1904)" by flautist Elizabeth Van Renterghem, 20; teacher Linda Holland; Anne Weger, piano.

The "Presto" from Antonio Vivaldi's "Violin Concerto in A-minor, Opus 3, No. 6 (1711)" by violinist Barbara Uzun, 14; teacher Nina Bodnar; Sio Tepper, piano.

Franz Liszt's "Liebestraum No. 3 (1843)" by pianist Caroline-Ann Luce, 16; teacher Vera Kong.

The "Allegro Moderato" from Édouard Nanny's "Double Bass Concerto in A-Major (1925) "Dragonetti" (1925)" by bassist Adam Gilman, 16; teacher Nancy Chase; Jared Eben, piano.

Giulio Briccialdi's "Theme and Variations for Flute & Piano ‘Il carnevale di Venezia’ (1855)" by flautist Eliana Van Renterghem, 20; teacher Linda Holland; Anne Weger, piano.

No context is necessary for these pieces, any of them. However, the program lists the Nanny concerto as both bearing the key signature "e-minor" and the nickname "Dragonetti." Both can't be right.

Nanny wrote two concertos: one, in e-minor, was published under his own name; the other, in A-major was a kind of hoax, in that he, for obscure reasons, passed it off as the work of the Italian virtuoso Domenico Dragonetti. No doubt this will be resolved decisively on Saturday.

There is nothing like an admiring audience to bring out the best in a performer, so you should all be making lists of the friends you'd like to share this music with.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.