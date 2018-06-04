Gerald Carpenter: Music Club Recital Offers Solo Works of Bach, Chopin, Debussy

The next free concert of the Santa Barbara Music Club takes place at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 7, in the First United Methodist Church, 305 E Anapamu St. The performer will be the noted Israeli-born, French-raised maître du piano Pascal Salomon.



Salomon will play Johann Sebastian Bach’s "English Suite No.3 in g-minor, BWV 808 (1715);" Frédéric Chopin’s "Nocturne in Eb-Major, Opus 9, No. 2 (1831)," his "Polonaise-Fantaisie in Ab-Major, Opus 61 (1846);" and Claude Debussy’s "L’isle Joyeuse (1904)."

This will be a poetic and spiritual program, not a virtuoso one. While much of what Salomon will play will no doubt be devilishly difficult, he will make it look easy — the very opposite of what a virtuoso generally does.

Bach's "English Suites" are among the earliest of his grand suites for solo keyboard, and among the least performed. They are quiet and lyrical, mainly, and introspective.

The Debussy piece was inspired by Jean-Antoine Watteau's exquisitely mysterious painting, The Embarkation for Cythera (1717), as was Edith Templeton's 1952 novel The Island of Desire.

This concert is sponsored by Jane Ramsay in memory of her husband William Ramsay.

