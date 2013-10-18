Gerald Carpenter: Music Club Remembers Glory Fisher with Mozart, Brahms

At 3 p.m. Saturday, the Santa Barbara Music Club presents its first free concert of the 2013-14 season, in the Faulkner Gallery of the downtown Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

"This opening concert," the Music Club said, "is dedicated to the memory of Glory Fisher, beloved collaborative pianist and chamber music coach who passed away earlier this year. In addition to her contributions as staff pianist in the UCSB Department of Music, she taught a wonderful chamber music class at Santa Barbara City College for 30 years, imparting her vast experience and wisdom to countless local musicians."

Glory's sons, Glenn and Randy — both accomplished musicians — will perform in the second half of the program.

Two chamber music masterpieces grace the schedule: the Trio No. 6 in G-Major for Violin, Cello, and Piano, K. 564 by Wolfgang Mozart (Claude-Lise Lafranque on violin, Ervin Klinkon on cello and Allen Bishop on piano); and the Trio in A-Minor for Viola/Clarinet, Cello, and Piano, Opus 114 by Johannes Brahms (Randy Fisher on viola, Glenn Fisher on cello and Betty Oberacker on piano).

The Brahms was composed as a clarinet trio, and though it is often performed using a viola, the current trio members have invited clarinetist Per Elmfors to take part in the performance of one movement to show us how different the piece can sound by substituting a single instrument.

There isn't anything to be said about either of these pieces — or, for that matter, either of these composers — that can't be said better, more finally and articulately, by the music itself. Both trios invite us to meditate on eternity without fear, with light and glad hearts.

This concert is free, but if you insist on giving them money, I am sure the club would love to have you as a supporter-member.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected].