Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Music Club Showcases Its Scholarship Recipients

The period of competition and evaluation is over, the committees have made their decisions and the recipients of this year's Santa Barbara Music Club scholarships have been chosen.

The 37 awards will be distributed under five establishing sponsors: the La Fair/Rokoff/Gilbert Award (one recipient), the Gertrude Richman Award (one), the Ellen Riedel Memorial Award (three), the Nathan Rundlett Vocal Scholarship Award (three), the Emil Torick Award (14) and the Santa Barbara Music Club Award (15).

Now, for the music-loving public, comes the fun part, where we reap the benefit of all that youthful achievement. The wonderful young musicians who have earned the support of their community will offer a brace of free concerts in United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St., at 2 p.m. this Saturday, May 30, and at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6.

The June 6 concert I will preview next week. This Saturday's concert will contain the following musicians and works: Caroline Luce (piano), 13, J. S. Bach's Invention No.12 in C-Major, BWV 772; Sofiya Prykhitko (violin), 19, the fourth movement of Max Bruch's Scottish Fantasy in Eb-Major for Violin and Orchestra, Opus 46 (Chis Davis, piano); Zephan Bornfreund (violin), 11, Oskar Rieding's Concertino in A-Minor, Opus 21 (Erin Bonski, piano); Andy Yang (piano), 12, the "Tarantella" from Sergei Prokofiev's Music For Children", Opus 65; Jessica Kozachuk (flute), 20, the "Allegro" from Carl Reinecke's Sonata Undine, Opus 167 (Chis Davis, piano); Eliana VanRenterghem (flute), 16, Georges Hüe's Fantaisie for Flute and Orchestra (Neil DiMaggio, piano); Elizabeth VanRenterghem (flute), 17, the first movement, marked "Heiter Bewegt" (cheerful agitation), of Paul Hindemith's 1936 Sonata for Flute and Piano (Neil DiMaggio, piano); Luana Psaros (mezzo-soprano), 18, "Laurie's Song" from Aaron Copland's opera, The Tender Land (Sharlae Jenkins, piano); Rebecca Shasberger (cello), 22, George Crumb's Sonata for Solo Cello (1955); Matthew Karle (piano), 15, Johann Burgmüller's L'Orage/The Storm; and Maia Ziaee (piano), 18, Seymour Bernstein's The Dying Moth.

The vital and necessary portion of this preview is now concluded. You don't need to be sold these young artists; all you need to do is listen to them. What follows is a brief meditation on the musical life, inspired by the presence of the Hindemith sonata on the program.

Barring a string of hit operas, classical composers seldom get rich. Until composers settled in academia, in the 20th century, and started getting tenure, job security was all but non-existent. Before the French Revolution, they were the indentured servants of the aristocracy and royalty (two groups who notoriously never pay their bills); after that they were nearly in the same position with their publishers. Singers and instrumentalists have generally lived as factory workers, except for the divas and virtuosos who have managed to parlay their name recognition and gifts into a fairly comfortable existence. But for the sine qua non of classical music, the composer, life has always been hand-to-mouth, at best. In the 20th century, when ideology reared its ugly head, things got a lot worse. The Nazis and the Soviets saw politics in everything, and they had decided opinions about what was acceptable and unacceptable in music. In both regimes, unacceptable could get you killed.

When Paul Hindemith (1895-1963) wrote this flute sonata, in December of 1936, he had been a professor at the Berliner Hochschule für Musik for nine years; the Nazis had been in power for three. Two years before the flute sonata, Joseph Goebbels, Minister of Propaganda, had publicly called Hindemith an "atonal noisemaker." Things were not getting better. The Nazis started banning his compositions as “cultural Bolshevism,” and by 1936, all of his music was banned. Shortly after completing the sonata, he resigned his professorship. Two years later, he fled with his family to Switzerland (though not himself Jewish, one of his wife's parents was a Jew), and in 1940, he came to the United States. He became a U.S. citizen, but returned to Europe, to Zürich, in 1953, and spent his last 10 years there.

The sonata does not reflect the dark and tragic time in which it was written. It is light-hearted and melodious and exceedingly well written. According to his wife, the composer sat up in bed, in the middle of the night, went to his desk and began to write it. Twelve days later, he had it done.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.