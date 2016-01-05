Gerald Carpenter: Music Club Takes Winter Journey With Bass DeAndre Simmons, Pianist Robert Cassidy

Advice

The Santa Barbara Music Club's first concert of 2016 will be taken up entirely with a performance of Franz Schubert's epic, hyper-romantic, song cycle — Die Winterreise (The Winter Journey), D. 911, Op. 89 — a setting of 24 poems by Wilhelm Müller.

Bass DeAndre Simmons and pianist Robert Cassidy will do the honors. The concert will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016, at First United Methodist Church, located at the corner of Garden and Anapamu Streets.

Admission, as usual, is free, and everybody is invited.

The Romantic Movement, in literature and music, is of German coinage. Johann Wolfgang von Goethe set the ball rolling with his epistolary novel, The Sorrows of Young Werther (1774), in which a morbidly sensitive young man falls irrevocably in love with a beautiful young woman, promised — and later married — to another.

The novel's protagonist kills himself as the only way to resolve his agony. Having no weapons of his own, Werther borrows a brace of pistols from a friend on the excuse that he is "going on a journey."

After Werther made Goethe rich, the author went in a different direction altogeher, becoming a classicist and conservative.

It is impossible to overestimate the influence of Werther on succeeding generations of European, as well as American, artists and writers.

The young American scholar, George Ticknor, had a fledgling law practice in Boston when he happened to pick up and read a copy Madame de Staël's book, Germany (1810), Chapter 18 of which, contains an enthusiastic description of the German university system.

The precocious Ticknor, who had graduated from Dartmouth when he was 16, decided to abandon the law and study at the University of Göttingen (a fateful decision for American higher education, but that is another story).

Before he left, however, he thought he should teach himself German. He borrowed President John Adams's copy of Werther — apparently, the only copy in the United States — and, with the aid of a German dictionary (also borrowed from Adams), produced a remarkably fine translation of Goethe's novel.

The story had a tremendous impact on him. Among his shipmates on the voyage to Europe were the wealthy Boston merchant Stephen Higginson and his beautiful wife

During his exile in America, Talleyrand had fallen head over heels in love with Mrs. Higginson's sister. Ticknor fell in love with Mrs. Higginson herself, who later visited him in Göttingen.

His despairing letters to her are pure Werther.

Müller's protagonist (and Schubert's, of course) in Die Winterreise is very much the son of Werther.

He, too, moves to a small town, falls totally in love, and has to see his beloved marry another. He leaves the town in the dead of winter and though he does not kill himself, the conclusion is inescapable that he will soon die.

The Romantics also loved nature, especially at its wildest, and the poems are full of storms and frozen wastes.

If you think romantic music begins with Beethoven, you are right, of course — in the sense that romanticism involves great feeling — but the true inventor of the specifically German romantic sound was Carl Maria von Weber (1786-1826).

Müller wrote Die Winterreise in two sets of twelve; the second set was dedicated to Weber, who might have tried his hand at setting them himself, had he not died the year before Schubert composed his masterpiece.

Schubert, in any case, was the man for the job, being the greatest composer of art songs in his own time (and, many would say, of all time).

In 1823, Schubert had composed a set of songs on Müller's work, Die schöne Müllerin, D. 795, Opus 25. Alas, in the opinion of most music scholars, Müller never heard the earlier set, let alone Die Winterreise, composed in the year of his — and Beethoven's — death.

A year later, Schubert himself was dead, aged 31. (The 1820s were tough on Romantic artists: the poet John Keats was 26 when he died in 1821; Shelley died in 1822 at 30; Lord Byron in 1824 at 36; and the amazing Spanish composer, Juan Crisóstomo Arriaga, died in 1826 before turning 21.)

But, with Die schöne Müllerin and Die Winterreise, Schubert had succeeded in inventing the romantic song cycle: no Lieder eines Fahrenden Gesellen, let alone Das Lied von der Erde without those predecessors.

For additional information about this or other Santa Barbara Music Club programs and performing artists, visit the Music Club website at www.sbmusicclub.org.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.