Monday, April 23 , 2018, 10:07 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Music Club to Give Music Away at Library

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | April 5, 2017 | 11:55 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Music Club's next free concert will happen at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8, in the Faulkner Gallery of the downtown Santa Barbara Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

On offer is a program of exceptional variety and interest, starting with the Westmont Chamber Singers, under direction of Grey Brothers, sailing across time and space from an American revivalist hymn The Morning Trumpet, 1848, to a 16th century madrigal, Mia benigna fortuna/My Kindly Fate), by Cipriano de Rore (1516-65).

Then, oboist Adelle Rodkey and pianist Renée Hamaty play the Third movement Vivace from Johann Wenzel Kalliwoda’s Concertino in F-Major, Opus 110 (1841), after which Eric Valinsky will perform Alban Berg’s Piano Sonata, Opus 1 (1908).

The afternoon concludes with mezzo-soprano Leslie Cook and pianist John Ballerino performing six songs by Johannes Brahms.

Czechs like Kalliwoda (1801-66) have made a disproportionate contribution to the musical life of Europe, though the ruthless Teutonic bias of the music establishment has been quite successful at witholding the credit they deserve.

Kalliwoda himself secured a very comfortable gig at the court of a minor German princeling, and spent most of his working life there, between tours as a virtuoso fiddler. His numerous compositions are prized for their transparent loveliness and fluid grace.

Berg's sonata is the most remarkable Opus 1 in European music, as well as being far and away the most popular piano composition by the three composers who make up the Second Viennese School (including Berg, his mentor, Arnold Schoenberg, and his fellow pupil, Anton von Webern).

It is not particularly Schoenbergian in character, but bears more than a passing resemblance to the sonatas of Alexander Scriabin, as Anton Kuerti and other pianists have demonstrated in performance.

Despite the much-vaunted inevitability of his constructions, Brahms' true gifts were lyrical, and his best melodies were contoured for the human voice.

After reviewing all of Brahms's orchestral scores, Mahler wrote to Alma: "He never makes anything of his melodies, which are often quite lovely."

He should have then worked his way through the songs, where Brahms makes a great deal of his melodies.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 