Gerald Carpenter: Music Club to Give Music Away at Library

The Santa Barbara Music Club's next free concert will happen at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8, in the Faulkner Gallery of the downtown Santa Barbara Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

On offer is a program of exceptional variety and interest, starting with the Westmont Chamber Singers, under direction of Grey Brothers, sailing across time and space from an American revivalist hymn The Morning Trumpet, 1848, to a 16th century madrigal, Mia benigna fortuna/My Kindly Fate), by Cipriano de Rore (1516-65).

Then, oboist Adelle Rodkey and pianist Renée Hamaty play the Third movement Vivace from Johann Wenzel Kalliwoda’s Concertino in F-Major, Opus 110 (1841), after which Eric Valinsky will perform Alban Berg’s Piano Sonata, Opus 1 (1908).

The afternoon concludes with mezzo-soprano Leslie Cook and pianist John Ballerino performing six songs by Johannes Brahms.

Czechs like Kalliwoda (1801-66) have made a disproportionate contribution to the musical life of Europe, though the ruthless Teutonic bias of the music establishment has been quite successful at witholding the credit they deserve.

Kalliwoda himself secured a very comfortable gig at the court of a minor German princeling, and spent most of his working life there, between tours as a virtuoso fiddler. His numerous compositions are prized for their transparent loveliness and fluid grace.

Berg's sonata is the most remarkable Opus 1 in European music, as well as being far and away the most popular piano composition by the three composers who make up the Second Viennese School (including Berg, his mentor, Arnold Schoenberg, and his fellow pupil, Anton von Webern).

It is not particularly Schoenbergian in character, but bears more than a passing resemblance to the sonatas of Alexander Scriabin, as Anton Kuerti and other pianists have demonstrated in performance.

Despite the much-vaunted inevitability of his constructions, Brahms' true gifts were lyrical, and his best melodies were contoured for the human voice.

After reviewing all of Brahms's orchestral scores, Mahler wrote to Alma: "He never makes anything of his melodies, which are often quite lovely."

He should have then worked his way through the songs, where Brahms makes a great deal of his melodies.

