Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Music Club to Premiere Opera Scenes

The Santa Barbara Music Club is offering a special treat in the middle of its next free concert, which takes place at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Public Library.

The concert begins with pianist Marian Drandell Gilbert playing three sets of three short pieces by three wildly different composers: Dmitri Shostakovich's Three Fantastic Dances, Opus 5 (1922), George Gershwin's Three Preludes (1926) and Frédéric Chopin's Trois nouvelles études (1839).

These gems are followed by the treat I spoke of above — the world premiere of scenes from bigbrains.com, a comic mini-opera by Santa Barbara composer William Ramsay, sung by soprano Christine Hollinger, mezzo-soprano Holly Clementz, tenor Gabriel Silva and baritone Andre Shillo, with the support of pianist Christopher Davis.

In conclusion, violinist Nicole McKenzie and pianist Betty Oberacker will perform Ernest Bloch's "Nigun," from his Baal Shem Suite — Three Pictures of Chassidic Life for Violin and Orchestra/Piano (1923) and Pablo de Sarasate's Introduction and Tarantella, for Violin and Orchestra/Piano, Opus 43 (1899).

In my high school years, I knew a lot of pianists. At a party, one of them played the Gershwin Preludes for me. Ever afterward, whenever I saw him sitting at or even standing near a piano, I would pester him to play the Gershwin. (Recordings of the works were very thin on the ground in those days.)

He put up with it for a while, but eventually, he stopped going to the same parties as me. He was not the first friend I lost in that way. But the Gershwin Preludes are highly addictive, so listen with care.

We'll let William Ramsay introduce his opera: "Bigbrains.com is a short comic opera based on the current rage of for developing new information technologies — often by tiny startup firms. In the story, Jesse and Lisa, partners in bigbrains.com, have developed a brand-new media concept — they sing 'It All Starts With the Idea.' They are looking to merge with a large firm — owned by Hugo. Lisa has a yen for Jesse, but he has his eye on someone else — who turns out to be Hugo’s girlfriend. These relationship issues threaten to nix the planned merger. They sing 'No Merger? No Merger!' and 'I’ll Get That Guy If It Takes All Week.' But in the end, it all turns out for the best."

The Bloch and the Sarasate are solidly entrenched in the standard repertory, and deservedly so.

