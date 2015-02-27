Gerald Carpenter: New West Symphony Plans Three Performances of ‘Rachmaninov’ Program

The New West Symphony, conducted by music director Marcelo Lehninger, will play one program three times this weekend: at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27 in the Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center Oxnard, at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 in the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza in Thousand Oaks and at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 1 in Barnum Hall in Santa Monica.

The guest soloist will be rising star pianist Sean Chen.

The program, bearing the name "Rachmaninov," will consist of three works: Igor Stravinsky's Suite No. 2 for Small Orchestra (1915), Camille Saint-Saëns' Concerto No. 2 in G-Minor for Piano & Orchestra, Opus 22 (1868) and Sergei Rachmaninov's Symphony No. 2 in E-Minor, Opus 27 (1907).

As you can see, calling the concert "Rachmaninov" and promoting the evening with a picture of a brilliant young pianist is something of a bait-and-switch, since the Rachmaninov work is a piano-less symphony, and the pianist will solo in a concerto by Saint-Saëns. Yet, on the whole, I find it very easy to forgive this sleight-of-hand — the Saint-Saëns concerto is one of his most beautiful works; the Rachmaninov symphony is a flood of beautiful tunes and emotional catharses — and I only wonder why they bothered.

The Stravinsky Suite, composed in 1915 for piano and orchestrated in 1921, is a kind of mini version of L'Histoire du soldat. A sardonic neo-classicism is the pervasive mood. The composer wrote two sets of piano pieces in 1915, called Three Easy Pieces and Five Easy Pieces (Jack Nicholson fans will say "Hmmm!"). The Second Suite was arranged first, using the Three Easy Pieces and No. 5 of the Five Easy Pieces. The other four were arranged in 1925, as the Suite No. 1 for Small Orchestra. Stravinsky got a lot of mileage out of his smaller works, writing them on piano usually, then arranging them for small ensembles, and sometimes, renamed, for larger ensembles.

Saint-Saëns was as famous a pianist-composer in his day as Rachmaninov was in his, writing five brilliant piano concertos and a number of shorter works for piano and orchestra. All were premiered by the composer, and all were hits, when first performed — hits with the public, that is, rather than the critics.

As a social being, Saint-Saëns was not popular with his contemporaries, tending towards sarcasm and arrogance when he was dealing with his less intelligent or talented colleagues — that is to say, most of them. He lived a long time, beginning as a radical and ending (in the eyes of his peers) as an old fogie. He lived in the country in his later years, only coming to Paris, as he wrote to a friend, "to speak ill of Debussy."

The Second Concerto is by far his most popular, though this puzzles me, somewhat. To be sure, it is perfectly gorgeous — full of unforgettable tunes — and a dazzling showcase for the soloist. But the Fourth is equally beautiful, though in a different, spiritually majestic way. The Fifth, known as "The Egyptian," remains my favorite, probably because I heard it first, in a recording by Sviatoslav Richter, when I was a teenager. The other two are also worth reviving.

Tickets to this concert are $29 to $102. They can be purchased at one of the three venues, from the New West Symphony at 805.497.5800, or online by clicking here.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.