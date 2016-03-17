Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 12:21 am | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Next Music Club Concert Divides Affection for France and Germany

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | March 17, 2016 | 10:16 a.m.

Next up on the music lover’s calendar is one of the Santa Barbara Music Club’s wonderful free concerts, taking place at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2016, in the Faulkner Gallery of the Central Library.

First, we will hear a trio composed of flutist Andrea Di Maggio, clarinetist Joanne Kim and pianist Neil Di Maggio play Michael Webster’s arrangement of Claude Debussy’s notorious — more for Nijinsky’s ballet moves than anything in the music itself — Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune (1894).

Then, pianist Donna Massello-Chiacos will perform Debussy’s “Danceuses de Delphes,” Erik Satie’s “Gnossienne No. 3,” Jean-Philippe Rameau’s “Le Rappel des Oiseaux,” Maurice Ravel’s “Oiseaux tristes” and Jacques Ibert’s “Le petit âne blanc.” 

Finally, leaving France behind, violinist Han Soo Kim and pianist Neil Di Maggio will play Ludwig van Beethoven’s Violin Sonata No. 8, Op. 30, No. 3 (1803).

Beethoven wrote 10 sonatas for violin and piano and another 5 for cello and piano.

I don't know why he composed twice as many violin sonatas as cello sonatas — probably because he knew twice as many violinists as cellists — but the astonishing thing about these 15 sonatas is their difference from each other while sounding unmistakably Beethoven.

The three violin-piano sonatas of Op. 12 are all light-hearted, as are the three sonatas of Op. 30, yet the earlier works are those of an irrepressible youth just coming into is own, while the Op. 30 sonatas, written only five years later, come from an adult at the height of his powers.

The shadow of his deafness, of Napoleon’s betrayal of the revolution, of the loss of his mysterious “Immortal Beloved,” had yet to fall upon him.

Even when it did, as his final string quartet attests, he remained living proof of his amazing statement: “No one who truly understands my music can ever know unhappiness again.”

It’s something to keep hope alive, isn’t it?

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

