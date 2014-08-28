Gerald Carpenter: ‘Of Mice and Men’ Opens in Ojai

Starting Friday, the Ojai Art Center Theater will offer a new production of John Steinbeck's moving drama Of Mice and Men.

The play is directed by Richard Kuhlman and produced by Chelsea Vivian with sets by Neva Williams, costumes by Janna Valenzuela, and starring Ron Feltner, Nigel Chisholm, Doug Friedlander, David Stewart, Jessi May Stevenson, Ezra Ells, Shayne Bourbon, John Valenzuela, Buddy Wilds and Susan Franzblau.

This shows signs of being a splendid and memorable production. Director Kuhlman spent several seasons directing plays — including Of Mice and Men — at the National Steinbeck Center in Salinas. The cast and crew are well-seasoned and completely in sympathy with Steinbeck's vision.

Even a barely competent production of this play is a harrowing, cathartic experience, and the people at Ojai ACT are about 50 levels above that minimum. Prepare yourselves.

The short novel Of Mice and Men was Steinbeck's first big success as a fiction writer. Published in 1937, two years before The Grapes of Wrath, Of Mice and Men was still selling extremely well when the author himself turned it into a play, or rather — since he had written it in a format that allowed it either to be read as a novel or produced as a play script — he caused it to be brought to the stage, first in California and then on Broadway, where it ran for 207 performances and won the 1938 New York Drama Critics' Circle "Best Play" award.

It has been revived many times since then, and has been filmed a number of times. The main story thread has become permanently woven into American mythology, and its main characters, George and Lennie, elevated to archetypes.

There is a darker side to the story's permanent popularity, because it is also a tale of horror, like Frankenstein or The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. However gentle and innocent he may be, Lennie is a monster of epic and lethal proportions. His specialty is involuntary manslaughter: "I was just petting it!" Yet the play conditions us to invest our sympathy in him, rather than his victims, the main one of whom, so far as we know, is not even given a name, because, as Steinbeck himself admits, she is "not a person, she's a symbol. She has no function, except to be a foil — and a danger to Lennie."

George is unable to prevent the damage done by Lennie; up until the time of the story's "now," he has mainly served to help Lennie escape the consequences of his deeds. That he did this out of love for Lennie, without a thought to the danger he posed to anyone in his path, should not make us like him, but we do. When his heart breaks, so do ours.

As Conway Powers wrote, many years ago:

We are all bowmen in this place.

The pattern of the birds against the sky,

Our arrows overprint, and then they die.

But it is also common in our race,

That when the birds fall down we weep.

Reason's a thing dimly seen, in sleep.

Of Mice and Men plays at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays, through Sept. 21, at the Ojai Art Center Theater, 113 S. Montgomery St. in Ojai.

Tickets are $18 for general admission, $15 for seniors and Art Center members, and $10 for students and groups of six or more. Tickets may be purchased by calling the ACT reservation line at 805.640.8797 or by emailing [email protected].

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.