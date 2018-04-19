Gerald Carpenter: Opera Santa Barbara Stages One-acts by Bernstein, Moore

Opera Santa Barbara ventures boldly into terra incognita for its next production, a double bill of two one-act operas that are not only American and modern, but also satirical.



At 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 20-21, in the wonderfully intimate space of the Center Stage Theater, OSB will present Leonard Bernstein's Trouble in Tahiti (1952), and Douglas Moore’s Gallantry (1958), with stage direction is by Alison Moritz, and musical direction-piano by Kyle Naig.

The production stars Chelsea Melamed, Byron Mayes, Elle Valera, Jonathan Walker-VanKuren and Vincent Grana, all of whom are connected to the Chrisman Studio Artists.



Kostis Protopapas, OSB's artistic and general director, said of the Chrisman Studio: "Our audiences has gotten to know this fantastic group of singers in supporting roles and in many community concerts; this is our chance to feature them in leading roles,

"In addition, we are excited to honor the creative legacy of Leonard Bernstein," Protopapas said. "The Bernstein at 100 centennial is the perfect opportunity to re-introduce our community to Trouble in Tahiti in a fantastic new production conceived and staged by Alison Moritz."

Both these short operas take an ironic look at what came to be known — in the aftermath of World War II; post-war years that witnessed the Cold War, the Baby Boom, the rise of television, and the exponential growth of the middle class — as the American Dream.

The victorious GIs had come home to build new Jerusalems in suburban subdivisions. Scarcity and sacrifice had been replaced by abundance and aggrandizement; we became consumers and connoisseurs. Immortality was just around the corner.



Alas, our artists just weren't buying it.

Moore is remembered, if at all, for his opera, The Ballad of Baby Doe (1956), a vernacular tragedy set in the mining camps and nouveau riche of the 19th century American West. The music is more Roy Harris than Aaron Copland, but unmistakable in its confident Americana.

It is an extraordinary work of dramatic power and poignant lyricism, and deserves many more productions than it has received.

Gallantry is a much slighter work, a behind-the-scenes-comedy set during the filming of a General Hospital-type daytime soap opera, replete with singing commercial breaks. Still, Moore's lyrical gifts are always in evidence, and the work pleases as it entertains.



Trouble in Tahiti was Bernstein's first opera, and he set his own original libretto. Considering how often the highbrows accused Lenny of hijacking other composers' work, the originality of the opera is breathtaking.

Most commentators consider the opera Bernstein's darkest work, but it doesn't sound dark. The music is always graceful and lovely — a remarkable achievement, considering the composer ties it quite consistently to the pace and rhythms of American common speech.

Many artists have set about exposing the emotional vacuum behind the smug, smiling facade of suburban happiness, but none has done it so deftly and sympathetically as Leonard Bernstein. It is a masterpiece. This production is sponsored by the Mosher Foundation.

