Gerald Carpenter: Music at Trinity Features ‘American Duo’ Suzanne Duffy, Paul Fried

Patrons and donors have always been a necessity in classical music, and while the money is always welcome, they also serve who provide the venue. And speaking of whom, the wonderful concert series, “Music at Trinity,” continues this at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St.

The concert is by an ensemble calling itself “The American Duo,” which consists of Paul Fried and Suzanne Duffy on flutes with Christopher Davis at the piano.

Admission is free, as always, but, as always, if you are flush then feel free to make a goodwill donation.

The program for this concert consists of “Two Seraphs,” (arranged by Jill Felber and Claudia Anderson, of ZAWA!) from Claudio Monteverdi’s Vespers of 1610 (Davis, Duffy and Fried); Johann Sebastian Bach’s Sonata in E-Major for Flute and Keyboard, BWV 1035 (1741) (Davis and Fried); Philippe Gaubert’s Madrigal (1908) (Davis and Fried); Camille Saint-Saëns’ Romance in Db-Major for Flute and Orchestra, Opus 37 (1871) (Davis and Duffy); Georges Hüe’​s Fantasie for Flute & Piano, (1913) (Davis and Duffy); and Franz Doppler’s Andante and Rondo, Opus 25 (1874) (Davis, Duffy and Fried).

Monteverdi, of course, was one of the supreme musical geniuses of all time, right up there with Bach and Ludwig van Beethoven. The Vespers of 1619 is especially overwhelming, though parts of it can be made to charm and delight, as you will hear.

Gaubert (1879–1941) was born in Cahors in southwest France. As a flautist, conductor, composer and pedagogue, he flourished in the period Eliot called entre deux guerres (1918-1939), composing mostly chamber music, with a few lovely songs thrown in.

Hüe (1858-1948) was born in Versailles. His family were well-known architects. He studied with Charles Gounod and César Franck, and he is mainly known for his operas, although this flute piece has lived a vigorous and popular life of its own.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.