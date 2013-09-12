Friday, June 1 , 2018, 6:52 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: PCPA Theaterfest’s ‘Clybourne Park’ Revisits ‘A Raisin in

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | September 12, 2013 | 8:28 a.m.

In the Severson Theatre, at 800 S. College Drive in Santa Maria, the PCPA Theaterfest presents a new production of Bruce Norris' 2010 Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy, Clybourne Park, opening Thursday and running through Sept. 29.

Clybourne Park
Cara Ricketts, from left, Andrew Philpot, Elizabeth Stuart and Ryan Vincent Anderson star in PCPA Theaterfest's Clybourne Park.

Clybourne Park is directed by Mark Booher with sets by Abby Hogan, costumes by Robin Newell, lighting by Tamar Geist and sound by Alberto Yong. The show stars Elizabeth Stuart, Peter Hadres, Cara Ricketts, Michael Jenkinson, Ryan Vincent Anderson, Andrew Philpot and Karin Hendricks — all but the last being members of the Actors' Equity Association.

Not technically a sequel, more an extrapolation, Clybourne Park takes place, as the PCPA documents say, "in the context of" Lorraine Hansberry's 1959 breakthrough drama, A Raisin in the Sun.

The play was a very sympathetic, sometimes unsparing look at a black Chicago family moving into an heretofore all-white suburb and finding themselves internally at odds over the meaning of the experience and the desirability of the goals. The suburb's whiteness is not the result of evolution, but of design.

The subdivision's bylaws explicitly prohibit blacks. The central historical model of the situation, though not of the biographies of the characters, is the lawsuit — eventually coming before the U.S. Supreme Court — successfully undertaken by Hansberry's father in 1940 against the homeowners association of Washington Park, that he might be allowed, without harassment, to take up residence in the home he had bought with the proceeds of his booming real estate brokerage.

Some of the resistance was violent: Threats were made, bricks were thrown through windows (one such projectile missing 10-year-old Hansberry by inches).

Considering how immediate and personal the experiences were to her life, Hansberry's treatment is admirably balanced, almost detached. Still, there was more than enough passion in the Broadway production — and in the movie that followed two years later — to catapult Sidney Poitier, the lead in both, into permanent stardom. It was one of the last assertions of individual vision; the struggle was about to become a mass movement, with charismatic leaders.

Act One of Clybourne Park, set in 1959, is more or less the same story as in A Raisin in the Sun, only from the point of view of the white homeowners association. Act Two is set in the same neighborhood, in the present. The suburb has become all black, and its thoughtful citizens worry about being pressured to sell, then to witness their homes being "restored" and sold to yuppies.

"This play excites me and upsets me," director Booher said. "When I first saw it, I laughed and didn’t know if I should be laughing. It felt subversive, naughty, important and dangerous. Things happen in this story that I understand and can predict, and then things happen that I thought wouldn’t dare happen. People say things they shouldn’t say. People do things they ought not do. Things are complicated. The play is not merely about race and real estate, family and community, the Korean War, growth and grief, the degradation or gentrification of a neighborhood, heritage and bias. The 'takeaways' aren’t simple or predictable, which is one of the things I enjoy and respect about the script."

Clybourne Park plays at 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, and at 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets range from $29.50 to $32.50, with discounts for students, children, seniors and preview performances (this Thursday and Friday). For tickets and other information, call the box office at 805.922.8313 or click here.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected].

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 