Gerald Carpenter: PCPA’s ‘Twelfth Night’ Moves to Solvang

PCPA's new production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, directed by Roger DeLaurier, has moved from the Marian Theatre in Santa Maria to the Festival Theater in Solvang and will play there through Sept. 10.

Twelfth Night stars Sarah Hollis (Viola), Gerrad Alex Taylor (Sebastian), Timothy Paul Brown (Duke Orsino), Karin Hendricks (Olivia), Polly Firestone Walker (Maria), Andrew Philpot (Malvolio), Erik Stein (Sir Toby Belch), George Walker (Sir Andrew Aguecheek) and Satchel Andre (Antonio).

The production features fight choreography by Peter S. Hadres, sets and costumes by Arnold Bueso, lighting by Jennifer ‘Z’ Zornow, sound by Andrew Mark Wilhelm, and music by Elisabeth Weidner. Stage Manager is Lauren Snook.

DeLaurier had the good idea of setting the Kingdom of Illyria on the Dalmatian Coast along the Adriatic Sea.

“You have these wonderful blends of baroque architecture merging with an Eastern Ottoman flair, resulting in an interesting mix of East and West with ornate details and mosaic patters,” he said.

(In fact, this is exactly the location of the region known as Illyria in classical times, though the kingdom is a made-up one. Plus, unlike the Bohemia of the geographically challenged Shakespeare's A Winter's Tale, Illyria actually has a seacoast.)

DeLaurier also moved the time period up half a century to what he calls the "the Cavalier period in 1645," thus excusing the male characters from having to appear in the seldom flattering tights of the Elizabethan era.

Twelfth Night is that rarity among Shakespeare's comedies in that it is actually funny, sometimes painfully so.

So often, in amateur (or amateurish) productions of Shakespeare comedies, the actors feel constrained to make the audience laugh by hook or by crook, with results that are invariably embarrassing. That is something we need never worry about in a PCPA production.

Fortunately, as well, there is little of the intricate and esoteric wordplay that makes, say, Love's Labour Lost so incomprehensible to watch and so tedious to read — for all that it's worth it.

And, we have the joy of watching the entangled relationships of the play resolve into a perfect romantic symmetry. Finally, there are several exquisite songs in the play.

"If music be the food of love, play on ..."

Twelfth Night plays at 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, in the Festval Theater, 420 2nd St., Solvang). Tickets are $35-$51.50 (adults), $31.75-$46.50 (seniors), $25-$36.75 (students), and $22.50-$32.75 (children).

Tickets are available at the Festival Theater box office, by phone, 922-8313, or online at www.pcpa.org.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.