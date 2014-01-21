Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 2:26 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Performers in the ‘Spotlight’ in Inaugural Concert at UCSB

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | January 21, 2014 | 11:54 a.m.

Vivian Fine
A work by the American composer Vivian Fine (1913-2000) will close the first UCSB "Spotlight" concert.

For the next year, the Department of Music at UCSB will be trying out a new series of concerts called "Spotlight," under the capable and enthusiastic direction of Jeremy Haladyna, which promises to work a dramatic change in the way that student and faculty performers — and composers — are presented to the public.

The inaugural Spotlight event will be offered at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall (Music Building). Admission is free.

Something like the Spotlight has been a longtime dream of Haladyna.

"What we are doing, four times a quarter — odd-numbered weeks — are afternoon 'sampler' concerts showcasing the students and faculty in the Department who are All About Performance," he said. "The atmosphere is relaxed and fun and the programs are short — 50 to 55 minutes max. We would love for students, university people (who can spare the hour) and the public at large to wander in and sample these free artistic offerings to the community."

The first program has two works that one knows and loves, and two works one knows nothing about, to wit: Johann Sebastian Bach's Toccata in C-Minor, BWV 911 (Mark Gutierrez on piano); Katherine Hoover's Divertimento for Flute and String Trio (Adriane Hill on flute, Matisse Geenty on violin, Jordan Warmath on viola and Zachary McGee on cello with Haladyna conducting); François Poulenc's Sonata for Clarinet and Piano (1962) (Jesse Katsumata on clarinet and Natasha Kislenko on piano); and the Duo for Flute and Viola by Vivian Fine (Hill on flute and Warmath on viola).

In addition, Haladyna has incorporated most of the performances by members of his Ensemble for Contemporary Music into the Spotlight concerts: "With the exception of a special evening concert [in] April, in the old established nighttime mold, ECM content this year is being streamed into Spotlight."

This suits Haladyna down to the ground, since it enables him to sprinkle new works through the season, as each work is completed: "I can serve up something when it is actually just then ripe, instead of having to whip up an entire menu of new music all in a single week at the end of a quarter."

Again, the Spotlight concerts are free to all, and the public is invited.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 