Gerald Carpenter: Pianist Betty Oberacker to Offer Mozart, Schubert at Music Club Show

This is just a brief note to urge anyone reading this to be in the Faulkner Gallery of the Central Library at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 14, if you want to be amazed and inspired.

At that time and place, the Santa Barbara Music Club will present a recital by the incomparable pianist Betty Oberacker. Admission, as always, is free.

There will be two works on Oberacker’s program, which will take an hour: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s nimble, intoxicating Variations in G Major on a Theme by Gluck, K. 455 (1783) and Franz Schubert’s emotional epic, the Piano Sonata No.21, D.960 (1828).

Mozart and Christoph Willibald Gluck (1714-1787) were the two greatest opera composers of the eighteenth century. It is somehow reassuring that they were on friendly, if not intimate, terms and that they admired each other’s work.

Not everything can be reduced to a horse race or cutthroat competition. The younger man’s Variations are a tribute to the older man’s genius.

When I was very young, I read somewhere that “Schubert was born to music as the sparks fly upward,” and while I didn’t quite get the simile at the time (and maybe still don’t), it has always seemed to express some truth about this composer — never more so than in this sonata.

Written in the last year of his life, when he knew he was dying, it is nevertheless utterly free of self-pity or morbid introspection. It is neither a protest nor an act of defiance; it is just pure Schubert, some of the best he ever wrote.

For additional information about this or other Santa Barbara Music Club programs and performing artists, visit www.sbmusicclub.org.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.