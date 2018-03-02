Gerald Carpenter: Prize-winning Flute/Piano Duo to Play in Ojai

The Chamber on the Mountain chamber music association will present a recital by the celebrated young flautist Anthony Trionfo, with Naumburg-winning pianist Albert Cano Smit, 3 p.m. Sunday, March 4, at Logan House, 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, adjacent to the Beatrice Wood Center for the Arts.

A reception will be held immediately following the performance, and concertgoers can meet the artists.

The Trionfo-Smith program will consist of: Gabriel Fauré's “Fantasy in e-minor, Opus 79 (1898);” Johann Sebastian Bach's “Partita for Solo Flute in a-minor, BWV 1013 (after 1723);” Lowell Liebermann's “Sonata for Flute & Piano, Opus 23 (1987);” “Carnival of Venice, theme & variations (Traditional, arr. Anthony Trionfo);” Katherine Balch's “drip / spin;” Ian Clarke's “Zoom Tube for Solo Flute (1999);” and André Jolivet's “Chant de Linos for Flute and Piano (1944)."

Having now listened to all the compositions except that by Balch (b. 1991), I can safely say that only a sourpuss would fail to enjoy this delightfully diverse program of works for solo flute or flute and piano.

The other Balch works I have heard lead me to believe her music in general is inspired by natural sounds, yet the title of the piece Trionfo will play for us suggests not nature but a washing machine cycle. No doubt it will be entertaining.

Of the works new to me, I most enjoyed the Liebermann, but I don't expect anyone's taste to coincide exactly with my own. The flute is a personal, intimate sort of instrument, and that's the kind of recital this is likely to be.

Admission to this concert is $25; advance reservations may be purchased on line at www.ChamberOnTheMountain.com.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.