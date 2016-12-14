Gerald Carpenter: Quire of Voyces Delves Into Seasonal Mysteries

The always eagerly anticipated holiday concerts by Santa Barbara City College's Quire of Voyces — traditionally called "Mysteries of Christmas" — will take place this year at 7 p.m. Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday in the vibrant spaces of St. Anthony's Chapel at the Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden St. in Santa Barbara.

The Quire, led by founder and Director Nathan Kreitzer, has yet to publish its specific program for this year’s concerts. They will begin with the works of two great English composers from the Late Middle Ages (a period often, erroneously, described as the "Renaissance"), Thomas Tallis (1505-85) and William Byrd (1540-1623).

The rest is outlined by Maestro Kreitzer as follows: "Conductor Nathan Kreitzer has programmed a new work written for us by Daniel Brinsmead, whom we met in Bristol, England, while on tour last summer. We are preparing an arrangement by Quire singer Stephen Dombek and, looking north, three pieces by a young German and a double choir piece by a Norwegian composer."

Tallis and Byrd were Roman Catholics who nevertheless flourished in the turbulent religious allegiances of England's 16tj century. Tallis was born in the reign of Henry VII, who's son, Henry VIII, broke with Rome over his panic over a male heir. His son, Edward VI, took England even further into Protestantism, but died after only six years, whereupon Henry's oldest daughter, Queen Mary I, brought England back to Rome. Mary died after a 10-year reign, and her sister, Elizabeth I, established Protestantism so thoroughly that England has remained Protestant ever since — despite the efforts of the later Stuarts to reintroduce Catholicism.

Byrd, much younger than Tallis — indeed, his pupil and later partner — died in the reign of James I, just as the Church of England was again flirting with Rome, said flirtation provoking a Civil War in England that resulted in James's son, Charles I, being beheaded.

Except, perhaps, during the Calvinist reign of Edward VI, Tallis and Byrd were steadily and gainfully employed as church composers, no matter the church, and died natural deaths having, between them, laid the foundations of the incomparable English choral tradition.

The community's principal local choral ensembles, Quire of Voyces and the UCSB Chamber Choir, plus the stalwarts Santa Barbara Choral Society and Santa Barbara Master Chorale, have all reached such a level of accomplishment that choosing between them is a matter of personal idiosyncratic preference only. I must say, however, that none of them is more likely to clarify the early choral masterpieces or to provide persuasive and sympathetic readings of new works than the Quire of Voyces. (Mind you, I am likely to say the same of the other groups when their turn comes around.)

Tickets to this concert are $20 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors. They can be purchased at the door, or in advance by phone at 805.965.5935 or at Chaucer's Bookstore until Friday.

