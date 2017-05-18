Gerald Carpenter: Quire Sings of Joy and Memory

The heavenly a-cappella chorus, Quire of Voyces (Nathan Kreitzer, founder and director) presents its spring program Rejoice and Remember at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, in St. Anthony’s Chapel, 2300 Garden St.

The music will be largely English, with a lone American thrown in for seasoning.

The concert will consist of three “Prayers for Peace” (2006) by Alexander L'Estrange (b. 1974); "A Litany" (1916) by William Walton (1902–1983); "Oculi omnium" (2016) by L'Estrange; and "The Lamb" (1982) by John Tavener (1944–2013).

Also, "The Tyger" (2009) by Michael Eglin (b. 1975); L'Estrange's "Epiphany Carol" (2014); "O vos omnes" (1922) by Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872–1958); "Requiem" (1932-33) by Herbert Howells (1892–1983); and "Hail Gladdening Light" (1912) by Charles Wood (1866–1926).

Devotees of choral music would have considerably less of it to hear were it not for the long and grand tradition of choral writing — and choral performance — in the United Kingdom.

The more or less unbroken succession of choral masters from Tallis and Byrd in the 16th century, Purcell in the 17th, right up to the present is an historical fact.

The 20th century was especially rich in British works for choirs, as attested by the frequent appearance to this day of the works of Elgar, Walton, Howells and Vaughan Williams on contemporary concert programs.

The works of Charles Wood are also steadily gaining a wider audience.

Of the two living composers represented on the program, Nathan Kreitzer has provided thumbnail sketches:

"The young British choral composer and arranger Alexander L’Estrange received his early musical education as a chorister at New College, Oxford under Edward Higginbottom; he subsequently matriculated at Merton College, gaining a first-class honours degree in music there.

"He is widely known and appreciated for both his large- and small-scale choral works and arrangements, and for his work in bringing elements of world music into the Western choral repertory ...

"He has also composed music for television and film and many solo songs, and is widely recorded.

"We are featuring several of his smaller-scale works on today’s program, in which he characteristically balances a distinctive jazz-inflected sound-world with strong roots in the English cathedral tradition."

"Quire of Voyces alumnus Dr. Michael Eglin, originally from Niagara Falls, earned bachelor of music degrees in piano and composition from the SUNY-Fredonia School of Music before coming to Santa Barbara to pursue a Ph.D in composition at UCSB.

"He has directed, written for, and played or sung with a variety of ensembles and organizations, including the Ethos New Music Society, Contemporary Choral Brigade, Ensemble for Contemporary Music (UCSB), and the Spectrum Press New Music Festival.

"Active as a conductor and singer as well as a composer, Eglin presently teaches at Santa Barbara City College is currently composer-in-residence for the Santa Barbara Quire of Voyces, which has performed his "Missa Maria," "Barter," and many other works in recent concerts."

Tickets to Quire of Voyces are $20 general admission, $15 for students and seniors.

Tickets are available at the door, or in advance at Garvin Theater Box Office (SBCC West Campus) until 3 p.m., May 19, and Chaucer’s Books (Loreto Plaza) until 4 p.m., May 19.

For more information, call 965-5935.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.