Friday, April 6 , 2018, 7:15 pm | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Chamber Orchestra Plays Half from British Isles, Half from Germany

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | March 16, 2015 | 7:14 p.m.

The next concert by the superb ensemble known as the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra takes place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 in the Lobero Theatre.

Bax
Pianist Alessio Bax will play a Brahms concerto with the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra on Tuesday.

Beloved Maestro Heiichiro Ohyama will conduct, with popular guest artist and pianist Alessio Bax on hand as soloist.

The program will consist of works by Frank BridgeAn Irish Melody (1908); Frederick Delius — the "Intermezzo" from the opera Fennimore & Gerda (1910) and the "Prelude" from the opera Irmelin (1892); Felix MendelssohnThe Hebrides Overture (Fingals Cave), Opus 26 (1833); and Johannes BrahmsPiano Concerto No. 1 in D-Minor, Opus 15 (1859).

Bridge (1879-71) is famous chiefly as the mentor of Benjamin Britten, but we should not hold that against him. He is a much more attractive composer than his disciple, and composed a great many works that deserve a lot more attention than they have ever gotten. An Irish Melody is the first movement of a Suite on "Londonderry Air" for String Quartet with the other movements composed by Hamilton Harty, John David Davis, Eric Coates and York Bowen. The "Londonderry Air" is more familiar to American audiences as the tune of the song "O Danny Boy."

The operas of Delius (1862-1934) are seldom performed today, except in the form of the sort of instrumental episodes we will hear in this concert. What one musicologist said of Fennimore — that it was "limited in its dramatic appeal but voluptuous and engaging in its instrumental texture" — probably represents the consensus among scholars. One gets very little opportunity to see any of them performed, of course, and damned little chance even to hear recordings. I have a recording of only one, A Village Romeo and Juliet, which is a kind of Thomas Hardy treatment of the Shakespeare legend, and I find it quite ravishing. One can actually understand the words as they are sung, and follow the dramatic action, while the music is, indeed, "voluptuous and engaging."

In the Hebrides Overture, Mendelssohn (1809-1847) anticipates much of the orchestral scene-setting of Wagner's Rheingold (1854) composed more than two decades later, and does so with far more grace and economy than Wagner ever managed.

It will be a treat to hear the First Piano Concerto of Brahms (1833-1898) played by an ensemble the size of the Chamber Orchestra. One will be able to listen to the majestic work without being pummeled into submission by it.

Tickets to this concert are $64 and $54, and they are available at the door, by phone from the Lobero box office at 805.963.0761 or online by clicking here.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 