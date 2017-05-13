Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 4:24 pm | Fair 81º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra to Take Bow with Schumann

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | May 13, 2017

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra's final concert of its 2016-17 season — possibly its last concert ever — will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Lobero Theatre.

Maestro Heiichiro Ohyama will conduct, and Italian pianist Alessio Bax, a great favorite of Santa Barbara audiences, will be the soloist in the concerted work.

The program will consist of two works by Robert Schumann (1810-56): his Piano Concerto in A-Minor, Opus 54 (1845) and his Symphony No. 2 in C-Major, Opus 61 (1845–1846).

I've been getting alarming messages recently concerning the dire condition of the Chamber Orchestra's finances, starting in late April with one bearing the subject heading: "Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra Faces Suspension of Operations for 2017-18 Season."

This message begins: "In an effort to gauge the extent of financial support from the community, the Board of Directors for the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra has elected to suspend operations for the 2017-18 season, pending a review of the organization’s prospects beyond its current season. A specially formed committee will complete a comprehensive assessment of SBCO budget and programming models within 90 days, after which the organization’s leadership will decide on a course of action. Options include presenting next season’s program in its entirety as planned, offering a reduced number of concerts, or shuttering the venerable ensemble permanently. The orchestra will present its final concert of the 2016-17 season on Tuesday, May 16 at the Lobero Theatre."

Italian pianist Alessio Bax will perform works by Robert Schumann for the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra season finale on Tuesday.
If you value the music-making of SBCO as much as I do, and you are in a position to give some assistance in this crisis, then you will do well to start by going online by clicking here.

As for this concert, Schumann was, in many respects, the key composer of German Romanticism (as Heine and Schiller were the key poets and Friedrich the key painter). He read deeply in the Romantic poets — Germans, mostly, but Byron above all — and he set many of their verses into beautiful lieder.

He also was inspired by literature in his instrumental works, and his concert overture for Byron's weirdly influential play, Manfred, captures perfectly the grand, even majestic, alienation of its hero. A tireless promoter of his fellow composers — Berlioz, Liszt and Mendelssohn — he used his widely read column to spread the Romantic gospel. His courtship and marriage to the beautiful, brilliant pianist Clara Wieck — in the face of her father's fierce intransigence — was one of the great romances of the age. Finally, perhaps most Romantic of all, he went mad.

Yet, though Schumann had great insight into the morbidity (bordering on necrophilia) of Berlioz, or the egotism of Byron, he was, when himself, neither morbid nor egotistical but a very domestic sort of chap, a loving husband and father, who loved to be surrounded by family and friends. For me, the one element in his music that dominates the other qualities is joy, an all-encompassing embrace of the present and the future. There is joy on every page of the concerto and the symphony we will hear.

Tickets to the concert are $50 and $60 and can be purchased at the Lobero Theatre ticket office at 33 East Canon Perdido St., by phone at 805.963.0761 or 805.966.2441, or online by clicking here.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

