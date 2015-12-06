Monday, April 9 , 2018, 5:31 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra Strings Play Dvořák, Mendelssohn

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra has reached a level of musicality when anything they play becomes an event and an occasion.
The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra has reached a level of musicality when anything they play becomes an event and an occasion. (David Bazemore photo)
By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | December 6, 2015 | 8:30 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra, under the baton of venerable maestro Heiichiro Ohyama, plays the second concert of its 2015-2016 season at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido.

There will be no guest soloists, as such, but the concert will be introduced by a guest host, Gail Eichenthal, executive producer of KUSC.

There are two works on the evening’s program, both for strings alone: Felix Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 9 for Strings in C-Major, the so-called “Swiss Symphony” (1821-1823); and Antonín Dvořák’s Serenade for Strings in E-Major, Opus 22 (1875).

This is a charming and tuneful program, not lightweight but ethereal. If I find it also somewhat haunting, it is because all compositions for string orchestra strike my ear as somewhat ghostly, as if they were materializing from another, more perfect, world.

Right now, I prefer the Mendelssohn. Tomorrow, I might well fall for the Dvořák. At this level of beauty, there is no better or best; no greater or greatest.

Mendelssohn’s Symphonies 1-5 are usually referred to as his “mature” essays in the form. That would seem, by extension, to make the 12 string symphonies he wrote between 1821 and 1823, aged 12 to 14, “immature.”

But, I should ever be so immature. They brim with youthful energy, of course, but so does everything this wonderful composer wrote; his ebullient overture to A Midsummer Night’s Dream, written when he was 16, as much as the rest of the incidental music, written 16 years later. The string symphonies are young, but fully grown.

The model for this symphony is clearly Joseph Haydn, albeit glowing with a sensuality Haydn rarely permitted himself.

It may, indeed, have been a homework assignment (I can imagine the upward leap of his teacher’s eyebrows when he turned it in), but for all its formal grace and perfection, it is still shot through with the magical fusion of classicism and romanticism that is Mendelssohn’s trademark.

Single tickets to this concert are $54 and $64, and they are available at the Lobero box office, by phone at 805.963.0761, or click here to purchase tickets online.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 