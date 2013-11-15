Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 8:01 pm | Fair with Haze 63º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Music Club Concert to Feature Bach, Blavet, Mompou and Scarlatti

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | November 15, 2013 | 3:54 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Music Club will present its next free concert at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

On the Santa Barbara Music Club program we will hear pianist Neil Di Maggio play the Sonata in D-Major, K. 119 of Domenico Scarlatti (1685-1757) and the Canción y Danza No. 5 of  Frederic Mompou i Dencausse (1893-1987); flautist Ben Leinfelder and oboist Adelle Rodkey perform the Sonata No. 1 in E-Minor, Opus 1 by Michel Blavet (1700-68); and pianist Pascal Salomon playing the Partita No. 6 in E Minor, BWV 830 of Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750).

Mompou was a Spanish composer and pianist who identified himself as a "Catalan." His music might be described as Spanish nationalism with a French accent.

When he was 9, he heard Gabriel Fauré perform in Barcelona, and the experience set him on the musical course he pursued for the rest of his life. When he went to Paris to continue his education, at the Conservatory, he bore a letter from his friend and mentor, Enrique Granados, to Fauré, but Mompou was so shy that he never dared to present the letter to its addressee.

Like Granados, Mompou is best known for his solo piano music and his songs. Many of his solo piano pieces are exquisite miniatures like the Canción y Danza No. 5, in which we may detect the influence of, besides Fauré and Granados, Erik Satie. You'll want to hear more when you've heard the one.

Blavet was the greatest French flautist in the first half of the 18th century. His music reminds me of Pergolesi, his contemporary, though Blavet lived nearly three times as long. He was very successful and held several important posts in the French musical establishment of his time. Frederick the Great of Prussia tried to lure him away, but didn't offer him enough money — Berlin being not only far away, but something of a backwater.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 