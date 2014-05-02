Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 3:26 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Music Club Presents Wind Quintets and Beethoven

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | May 2, 2014 | 9:29 p.m.

Jacques Ibert
In his music as in his life, composer Jacques Ibert was a man of the world.

There will be a free concert offered by the Santa Barbara Music Club at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The concert will begin with two works for woodwind quintet — the Roaring Fork Quintet (1993) by Eric Ewazen (born in 1954), and the opening "Allegro" from Trois piéces bréves (1930) by Jacques Ibert (1890-1962) — played by the ensemble Sonos Montecito (Andrea Di Maggio on flute, Trey Ferrel on oboe, Joanne Kim on clarinet, Paul Mori on bassoon and Steven Gross on horn), and will end with the Violin-Piano Sonata No. 7 in C-Minor, Opus 30, No. 2 by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827), performed by Nicole McKenzie on violin and Betty Oberacker on piano.

Ewazen's attractive and utterly accessible Roaring Fork Quintet is in three movements: I. "Whitewater Rapids (Maroon Creek)"; II. "Columbines (Snowmass Lake)"; and III. "At the Summit (Buckskin Pass)."

It is a celebration of the valley the Roaring Fork River and its valley, in the state of Colorado. It was commissioned by the Borealis Wind Quintet, who gave the work its premiere in 1993.

Translating the sights and sounds of nature into music is one of Ewazen's strongest suits, and the Quintet works very well as an elegant home movie of a camping trip.

The Beethoven is a dramatic work, with shifting moods, sudden flare-ups and equally sudden halts. I imagine it is the very devil to play.

The slow movement finds Beethoven at his most ravishingly sentimental, with his heart worn passionately on his sleeve.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 