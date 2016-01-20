Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 12:28 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Music Club to Tackle Major Sonatas at Upcoming Concert

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | January 20, 2016 | 10:48 a.m.

The next free concert from the benevolent folks of the Santa Barbara Music Club takes place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2016, in the Faulkner Gallery of the downtown branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library, located at 40 E. Anapamu Street.

The hour-long program will consist of two dramatically different sonatas: first, cellist Elizabeth Olson and pianist Rosa LoGiudice will perform Ludwig van Beethoven's Sonata No. 3, Op. 69 (1808); then Adriane Hill (flute) and Christopher Davis (piano) play Sergey Prokofiev's Flute Sonata, Op. 94 (1943).

The Beethoven sonata is the middle work of his five essays in the cello-piano form, written twelve years after the first two (Op. 5, Nos. 1 and 2), and seven years before the last two (Op. 102, Nos. 1 and 2).

All five are unique works, the two of Op. 5 being as different from each other as each is from Op. 69 or the two of Op. 102, which are also different from each other.

The Op. 69 sonata is my favorite, not just of the five cello-piano sonatas, but of all his sonatas featuring two instruments.

I don't claim that it is the greatest, mind you, just that I prefer it, mainly because of the prancing Walpurgisnacht of a scherzo. It is a playful movement, with just a hint of menace — or, perhaps, menacing, with tongue in cheek.

Of all Beethoven moods, I like this one best. It crops up quite a bit, fortunately, usually involving the piano, his instrument of instruments.  

The Prokofiev piece is the Russian composer's only flute-piano sonata; although, it is sometimes known as his second because David Oistrakh begged him to transcribe the work for violin and piano, which he did.

The flute version, written in 1942, was premiered in 1943. The violin transcription, made in 1943, was premiered by Oistrakh in 1944 — two years before the official number one violin-piano sonata, which he had been working on since 1938.

The issue of which came first, the flute-piano or the violin-piano, is a problem only for obsessive-compulsives.

The most striking thing about the Prokofiev, for me, is how much it sounds like Francis Poulenc.

Composed in the middle of Stalin's Russia, during the darkest days of World War II — when it was by no means obvious to most people that the Allies were going to triumph over the Axis powers — it is only technically a war composition, and obviously looks back to the much happier times of Paris in the 1920s.

Poulenc and Prokofiev were friends and stayed friends until Prokofiev's death in 1953. Influence is a slippery commodity, but it is there for anybody with unprejudiced ears.

It is a thoroughly engaging sonata, light-hearted and tuneful.

Thanks to the folks at Santa Barbara Music Club, both major sonatas can be enjoyed from 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2016.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 