Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Strings’ Belated Holiday Concert

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | January 2, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The good and kind people of the Santa Barbara Strings (Mary Beth Woodruff, artistic director and founder), elected to concede the Dec. 17 date for their Winter Concert to the threats of the Thomas Fire, and have rescheduled the concert for 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, still in Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West.

In anticipation of the earlier date, I wrote:

As usual, the aspiring young string players are distributed into three ensembles, according to their age and proficiency: Toccata, Sinfonietta and Vivace. At the end of the concert, they will join as one big band for the finale.

Toccata will be led by Andrea Larez; Sinfonietta and Vivace by Mary Beth Woodruff, who also will lead the combined forces in the finale.

The Toccata program will consist of a canon arranged by Kurt Sassmannshaus, "Old MacDonald," "London Bridge," "Frère Jacques" and "Jingle Bells," ​​​​​​arranged by Andrea Larez.

The Sinfonietta will play the "Country Dance (Passepied)" from Handel's "Water Music Suite," arranged by Joseph Compello; the Rondo from "Goblins" by ​​​​​​Sheila Nelson (b. 1936); "Munching Monsters," "Star Seeker Variations," "Peace Like a River​​​​​" (American spiritual), arranged by Douglas E. Wagner; and the Allegro from Handel's "Concerto Grosso, Opus 6, No. 1," arranged by G.F. Handel (1685-1759) arranged by Sandra Dackow.

Vivace will begin with the complete "Concerto Grosso in F-Major, Opus 6, No. 2" by ​​​G.F. Handel, continue with Mozart's "Divertimento in F-Major, K. 138," the ​​​​Andante con moto from Joseph Suk's "Serenade for String Orchestra in Eb-Major, Opus 6," and conclude with the "Finale (The Dargason)" from Gustav Holst's "St. Paul Suite​​​​​​."

Finally, the combined orchestras will perform the "Linus and Lucy Theme, Christmas Time is Here" and "O Tannenbaum" from A Charlie Brown Christmas​​​​ by Vince — "Cast Your Fate to the Winds" — Guaraldi (1928-76), arranged by Larry Moore; and "Jupiter, The Bringer of Joy" from Holst's "The Planets."

Adult admission for this concert is $10 at the door, with music lovers under the age of 18 admitted free. For more information, visit www.santabarbarastrings.org.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

