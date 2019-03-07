Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Strings Offers Artistry of Strings Benefit Concert

The excellent educational/performance organization Santa Barbara Strings presents its annual Artistry of Strings benefit concert, 7 p.m. Saturday, March 9, in Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Road.

"The benefit will provide support to nurture young string musicians and sustain their teaching artists."

The performers will take the form of a string quartet, led by violinist Mary Beth Woodruff, founder and director of Santa Barbara Strings; with Jane Chung, violin; Basil Vendryes, viola; and Andrew Smith, cello.

The program consists of three works for that classic ensemble: Ludwig Beethoven's "String Quartet No. 6 in Bb-Major, Opus 18, No. 6" (1800); Dmitri Shostakovich's String Quartet No. 7 in f#-minor, Opus 108" (1960); and Felix Mendelssohn's "String Quartet in Eb-Major, Opus 12" (1829).

This is a beautifully balanced program, I must say. The Beethoven and the Mendelssohn make attractive bookends, and the Shostakovich, while not one of his more expansive and passionate efforts in the format, nevertheless abounds in catchy tunes and rhythmic vitality.

Indeed, champions of Bartók and Schoenberg notwithstanding, it is Shostakovich who is likely to prove to have made the most significant additions to the 20th century quartet literature — significant in the only sense that matters in music, audience approval.

A complimentary artists’ reception, featuring local wines, will follow the concert.

Tickets for the Artistry of Strings are $40 for adults, $10 for students, and are available at the door, or online at www.santabarbarastrings.org.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.