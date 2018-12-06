Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Strings Tell Winter’s Tales

Mary Beth Woodruff will present her Santa Barbara Strings in two concerts this month. (Used with Permission)

Coming up, the praiseworth teaching ensembles of Santa Barbara Strings will play two winter concerts in December.

Mary Beth Woodruff founded Santa Barbara Strings in 2009. She and her dedicated staff offer young musicians experience string orchestras and chamber music ensembles.

The program supports students ages 5-19 in their development with a team of music educators and coaches. There is a professional music educator for every six students in the orchestras, and one for every 3-4 students in chamber ensembles.

Maestra Woodruff’s pedagogical approach for Santa Barbara Strings teaches the students following the natural progression of music history from the Renaissance and Baroque eras to contemporary music, with careful attention paid to matching repertoire with the technical proficiency of each string ensemble.

The young musicians train through three levels of progressive string orchestras and can participate in chamber music ensembles with their peers. The students have the opportunity to develop high-level sight-reading skills, compose music, and study and perform masterworks each year.

The first concert, the Winter Chamber Recital, takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, in the Mountain Room at The Samarkand, 2550 Treasure Drive. Admission is free.

The program begins with the "Allegro ma non tanto" from Ludwig Beethoven's "String Quartet in c-minor, Opus 18, No. 4," performed by the Honors Quartet (Vincent Lertchereonyong and Isabelle Kim-Sherman, vlns; Moon Man Whitehead, vla; Zani Cassidy, clo); the "Allegro" from Wolfgang Mozart's "String Quartet in D-Major, K. 155 (Henry Woodruff and Conley Ball, vlns; Will Taylor, vla; Charlotte Choi, clo); the "Allegro" from Carl Heinrich Graun's* "Piano Trio in F-Major" (Kei Rambelli, pf; Juliet Sorongon, vln; Mia Richmond, clo); the "Allegro" from Mozart's "Piano Quartet in G Minor, K. 478" (Anya Grant, vln; Clearwater Whitehead, vla; Sophia Prothero, clo; Aidan Woodruff, pf); "The Fox," an American fiddle tune, arranged by Doris Gazda, and G.F. Handel's "March in D-Major," arranged by S. Nelson (Alexis Kait, Zella Cassidy, Claire Woodruff, vlns; Amber Ross, clo); the "Presto" from Mozart's "String Quartet in G-Major, K. 156" (Stephanie Norris and Lauren Lertchareonyong, vlns; Sophia Dragonette, vla; Cecilia Norris, clo); and the "Allegro non troppo" from Johannes Brahms' "Sonata for Cello and Piano in e-minor, Opus 38" (TBA).

* Carl Heinrich Graun (1704-59) was a German composer and tenor singer, and one of the most important German composers of Italian opera of his time.

The second event, the Winter Concert, is at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, in Hahn Hall, at Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Road. As is custom, Woodruff has divided her young string players into three ensembles — Toccata, Sinfonietta and Vivace — according to their ages and experience.

The Toccata ensemble (directed by Angela Ezeonyeka) will perform "Frère Jacques" (traditional), "I Am The Captain of a Pirate Ship" (traditional), "Silent Night" (F.X. Gruber), and "Jingle Bells“ (J. Pierpont).

Sinfonietta (directed by Woodruff) will play the "Finale" from Mozart's "Symphony No. 10 in G-Major, K. 74;" Jay Ungar's "Ashokan Farewell" (immortalized on the soundtrack of Ken Burns's Civil War); the "Finale" from Josef Haydn's "String Quartet in C-Major, Opus 33, No. 3 'The Bird' (1781)," arranged by M. Moreno; and Elliot del Borgo's "Concertino in G-Major."



Vivace, also directed by Woodruff, performs Alan Hovhaness's "Psalm and Fugue;" J.S. Bach's complete "Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D-Major, BWV-1068," (Trey Ferrell, oboe; John Nathan, timpani); Edvard Grieg's complete "Holberg Suite, Opus 40 (1884);" Giuseppe Tartini's "Concerto for Trumpet in D-Major, D. 53," (Bill Williams, trumpet); and the "Tangos No. 1 and No. 2" from Benedikt Brydern's "Four Tango Postcards."

For a finale, the combined orchestras will give us "Greensleeves (traditional)," the "Hanukkah Song“ (traditional)," arranged by Woodruff; and the "Trepak" from Tckaikovsky's “Nutcracker Suite."

“It is a pleasure to welcome professional trumpeter Bill Williams from our community to join our Vivace ensemble of advanced string musicians in Tartini's ‘Concerto for Trumpet in D Major,’" Woodruff said.

Admission to the Winter Concert is $10 at the door, with young people under age of 18 admitted free. For more information, visit santabarbarastrings.org.

