Monday, April 2 , 2018, 5:41 pm | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Symphony to Welcome New Year With Pops Concert

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | December 29, 2015 | 5:33 p.m.

The Phantom of the Opera's Lisa Vroman will be the featured guest artist at the Symphony's New Year's Eve concert. (Diane Phelan photo)

Once again, as Dec. 31 looms, we are faced with choosing where we are to spend the hours between dinner and midnight, and once again, the Santa Barbara Symphony offers its elegant and cozy solution: its reliably delightful New Year's Eve Pops Concert, which — after a half hour or so of greeting and mingling — will start at 8:30 p.m.in the Granada Theatre.

The Symphony's special guest artist will be soprano Lisa Vroman, of Phantom of the Opera fame.

Our mandatory participation will consist of buying a ticket, arriving in a good — or, at least, a receptive — mood, settling contentedly into our seats, smiling at the people around us, applauding lustily at the end of each number, making some discreet noise at the appropriate time and perhaps singing along with "Auld Lang Syne" (Times Gone By).

We won't have to dance or participate in skits or anything like that. Above all, we will be obliged to enjoy ourselves in this most civilized of celebrations. 

The program will consist of light classics, lighter opera, Broadway tunes and Hollywood themes, composed by the likes of Andrew Lloyd-Webber, Franz Lehár, Johann Strauss, George Gershwin, Astor Piazzolla and José Bragato (with pianist Natasha Kislenko), Jules Styne, Alexander Borodin, Alan Silvestri (Back to the Future), Carlos Gardel (arranged by John Williams, featuring Concertmaster Jessica Guideri), Irving Berlin and John Williams.

Usually the province of an able and affable guest conductor, this year's Pops Concert will be conducted by the symphony's musical and artistic director, Maestro Nir Kabaretti, which in and of itself proclaims this a special sort of evening.

"It’ll be a musical celebration spanning several traditions," says the Maestro, "from Viennese New Year’s concerts up to and including some of the most iconic and beloved tunes from Broadway and Hollywood.

"Several of our great musicians have performed on the soundtrack for the new Star Wars movie, and we’ll conclude our concert with excerpts from John Williams’s memorable scores for those films and discuss what it’s like to participate in such a project."

Tickets to this concert-party start at $38, and they ca n be purchased at the Granada box office, by phone at 805.899.2222 or online at www.granadasb.org.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 