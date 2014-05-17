Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 8:10 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Symphony to Showcase Cellist Sara Sant’Ambrogio in Season Finale

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | May 17, 2014 | 10:22 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Symphony, conducted by Maestro Nir Kabaretti, will close its 2013-14 season with a pair of concerts at 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in the Granada Theatre.

Sara Sant’Ambrogio
Cellist Sara Sant’Ambrogio

Lighting up the auditorium will be the guest artist, cellist Sara Sant’Ambrogio, the Grammy-winning co-founder of the Eroica Trio.

The program includes a work by Kabaretti's mentor, Noam Sheriff, Akeda (The Sacrifice of Isaac); Antonín Dvořák's justly celebrated Concerto in B-Minor for Cello and Orchestra, Opus 104 (1895), with Sant’Ambrogio; and Dmitri Shostakovich's epic Symphony No. 5 in D-Minor, Opus 47 (1937).

Sheriff (born in 1935) is the musical scion of several great traditions, having learned composition from Paul Ben-Haim and Boris Blacher and conducting from Igor Markevitch. He majored in philosophy at the Hebrew University, in Jerusalem. The texts of his works, either implied or sung, tend to the historical and biblical.

In 1992, his Sephardic Passion, a searing tour de force, was premiered in Toledo, Spain, by the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, under Zubin Mehta with Plácido Domingo, at an observance of the 500th anniversary of the expulsion of the Jews from Spain by Ferdinand and Isabella.

Sheriff is very much a public composer, a composer for significant occasions. Yet his music works very powerfully on a personal level, too. He doesn't preach or exhort; he tells stories — such as Abraham and Isaac, a primal narrative that scared Kierkegaard so profoundly he wrote Fear and Trembling to sort out his feelings about it. (Spoiler alert: It didn't work.) Testing the limits of obedience, of faith.

The Dvořák and the Shostakovich need no introduction. Both come in first in their field, and frequently take home Best of Show.

Tickets to this concert are $29 to $133, with special rates for seniors, students and groups. Discounted student tickets are available for $10 with valid student ID. Single tickets can be purchased from the Granada box office at 805.899.2222 or online by clicking here.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 