Monday, June 11 , 2018, 3:56 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Santa Paula Play Explores the ‘Random’-ness of the Universe

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | August 8, 2013 | 8:56 p.m.

The Santa Paula Theater Center plunges ahead in its 2013 season with the original drama Random by Michael Perlmutter, directed by Anthony Stetson, and starring Gabriel Olivera and Raleigh Jackson Jones, with Kenny Dahle, Tammy Mora, Paul Newman, Zach McKinley, Joyce Rieske and Jennifer Roach.

The venue will be the center's alternative one, "Back Stage at Santa Paula Theater Center."

When it was a work-in-progress, Random was called Random Acts. With the shorter title, the playwright's description still holds: "[Random] is a two-act play that examines our preconceptions of time, normalcy and our ideology of psychology. June Cessario is a young, newly married, psychologist treating an unusual patient, Theodore Stavos, who claims he is unable to linearly integrate his soul with his body. While his body ages regularly day to day, like the rest of us, Teddy’s conscience (or soul if you will) is not tethered to the same timetable.

"He may live a day at age 12 and then another at 42, 'jumping' between the moments of his own life until the last moment at the end of July 2011. However that date is looming closer and in order to save his life he must learn to correct course before it’s too late."

Now, to me, this sounds a lot like the pickle Billy Pilgrim finds himself in, in Kurt Vonnegut's Slaughterhouse Five: “Listen: Billy Pilgrim has come unstuck in time.” Isn't that another way of describing Stavos's predicament? At the end of the novel, Billy concludes that life is just a succession of moments, "strung together in perfect random order."

Not that Vonnegut said all there was to say about this subject. Indeed, by exploring the problem in a context of psychotherapy, Perlmutter has ingeniously flung open the door to infinite variations upon this particular image of dissociation.

"Told through vignettes of recorded appointments," Perlamutter goes on, "deposition statements and overlapping memories: Time lines indeed begin to jumble. Story arcs and discoveries emerge out of linearity as June sets about to help Teddy through his journey only to be caught up questioning her own choices and whether to believe her patient is crazy, deceitful or what he claims to be."

Random plays at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 9-25 (no performance Aug. 17).

Tickets are $15 for general admission; $12 for seniors, students and military, and may be purchased at the door before the performance, or reserved by calling the SPTC box office at 805.525.4645 or online by clicking here.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected].

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 