Gerald Carpenter: Santa Paula Theater Takes Us to Sam Shepard’s ‘True West’

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | August 27, 2018 | 11:38 a.m.

Starting Friday, Aug. 31, and running through Sunday, Oct. 7, the Santa Paula Theater Center will offer a new production of Sam Shepard‘s best-known drama, True West (1980), starring Ron Feltner and Brian Robert Harris, with Nigel Chisolm and Nancy Solomons.

The play is directed by Jessi May Stevenson, produced by Leslie Nichols, with sets by Mike Carnahan, lighting by Gary Richardson, costumes by Barbara Pedziwiatr, properties designed by Gail Heck, and sound design by Allan Noel.

Wikipedia says: "True West is about the sibling rivalry between two estranged brothers who have reconnected."

Leaving aside, for the moment, the question of what the play is actually "about," it is true the two main — indeed, for most of the running time, virtually the only — characters are two brothers who seem to have nothing in common but their parents, and who have never gotten along at all well.

Austen, the younger brother, is a screenwriter and something of a square; Lee, the older, is a drunk and a thief. (During the play, the brothers appear to bond and to then assume each other's personalities, before drawing apart again.)

The play is set in their mother's house, where Austen is housesitting while she is on vacation in Alaska. The mother returns early and makes a brief appearance on stage before the final curtain.

Although the father does not appear in True West, he is, as in every Shepard play, an enormous presence in the drama, almost a psychotic deity.

In the San Francisco premiere, the brothers were played by Peter Coyote and Jim Haynie; for the first Off-Broadway production, they were played by Tommy Lee Jones and Peter Boyle.

In a later Broadway revival,  they were played by Philip Seymour Hoffman and John C. Reilly, who would regularly switch roles during the run (a practice followed in this production by Feltner and Harris).

But the two actors who dominate the public's perception of True West, and who are often mistakenly supposed to have created their roles, are Gary Sinise and John Malkovich, who starred in the 1982 production (which Sinise directed) by Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre Company.

Sinise and Malkovich played the leads when the play returned to Off-Boadway for 762 performances, and in the television movie of the play, which aired on PBS's American Playhouse in January 1984.

One can have legitimate doubts about Malkovich's interpretation of Lee, but once one has seen it, one is not likely to forget it.

Shepard's insight and intuition, not to mention his megawatt charisma, made him a potent movie star, and his career as a film actor tends to overshadow his career as a playwright, except for those concerned with the continued vitality of the American theater.

Though his plays are generally set in the American Southwest, in or near a desert, with protagonists who give every sign of being rootless social misfits, connected to neither a specific past nor a foreseeable future, his themes and obsessions proclaim him a Southern writer of the purest type and — sans any pretension to ante-bellum gentility — close kin to Tennessee Williams, Robert Penn Warren, Calder Willingham, Carson McCullers, Reynolds Price, Truman Capote and Lillian Hellman.

His plays are driven by two kinds of Gothic: Southern, of course, with the hidden crime always threatening to rise to the surface (Poe was a southerner, too, remember); and the Gothic of Harold Pinter's No Man's Land, where the dead space around the characters vibrates constantly with unspoken threats.

At the same time, they are quite funny, as if Shepard were turning to grin at us and say, "Just kidding."

Returning to the question of what True West is about, I would say it is about an hour and f50 minutes — or, as Tom Stoppard replied when a journalist asked him what his new play was about, "It's about to make me rich."

True West plays at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 31-Oct. 7, on the Main Stage at the Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. 7th St., Santa Paula.

Tickets are  $22-$24 and are available by phone at 805-525-4645, online at www.santapaulatheatercenter.org, or via email at [email protected]

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

