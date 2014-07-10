Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 4:11 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: SBCC Theatre Opens Season with ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | July 10, 2014 | 5:26 p.m.

The SBCC Theatre Group's season is apparently synchronized with the fiscal year, since it is offering its first show of 2014-15 in July.

It is opening with a new production of Joseph Kesselring's mortal comedy, Arsenic and Old Lace, directed by Katie Laris and starring John Brindle, Jay Carlander, Samantha Eve, Ed Lee, Linda MacNeal, Edward K. Romine, Donal Ross, Matt Schuster, Christopher Short, Leslie Ann Story, Brad Strickland, Allan Stewart-Oaten, Jerry Vassallo and Tim Whitcomb.

The play opened Wednesday and runs through July 26 in the renewed Garvin Theatre.

Arsenic and Old Lace is a very strange variant of the back-stage comedy in that its principal — and possibly only sane — character, Mortimer Brewster, is a drama critic, scion of a family that arrived in America aboard the Mayflower, and whose other living descendents are all, each in their own way, as mad as a who shop full of hatters.

Mortimer's brother Teddy, for instance, believing that he is Theodore Roosevelt, spends most of his time in the basement of the family home, digging what he believes is the Panama Canal. His other brother, Jonathan, is a murderous international criminal, hiding out at the above-mentioned home while he figures out what to do about the botched plastic surgery that made him into a replica of Boris Karloff.

Then there are Mortimer’s aunts, Martha and Abby, who look the personification of the phrase “sweet old ladies,” but who pass the years of their dotage poisoning their gentlemen callers and burying their bodies in Teddy’s “Panama Canal.”

Such, at any rate, is the situation on the ground when Mortimer returns to the family homestead to announce his impending marriage (he has been understandably reluctant to roll the genetic dice fate has handed him, but he has fallen in love, so what can he do?).

I can’t say that Arsenic and Old Lace is the funniest play ever written; all I can say is that there are none funnier and damned few that are anywhere near as funny. Nor, oddly, has it dated in any significant degree: every revival seems to set records for the longevity of its run. I suppose, if I must address the issue of its being 65 years old, I could suggest that it is even more “relevant” — or, at lease, more plausible — now than when it first took the stage.

Arsenic and Old Lace will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets for Thursday evenings and Sunday matinees are $22 for general admission, $17 for seniors and $12 for students; for Friday and Saturday evenings, tickets are $24 for general admission, $19 for seniors and $15 for students. Parking is free and near the theater.

For information or reservations, call the Garvin Theatre box office at 805.965.5935 or purchase tickets online by clicking here.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 