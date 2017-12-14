Monday, April 16 , 2018, 9:29 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: SBCC’s Quire of Voyces to Reveal ‘Mysteries of Christmas’

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | December 14, 2017 | 10:37 a.m.

The annual holiday concerts by Santa Barbara City College's stellar acapella choir, Quire of Voyces, still under the inspired direction of founder Nathan Kreitzer, have become one of the premier musical events of the festive season. Bearing the continuing title "The Mysteries of Christmas," this year's concerts will take place — Thomas Fire permitting — at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in St. Anthony’s Chapel on the campus of the Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden St.

Same title, new program: We'll hear works by Tomás Luis de Victoria (1548-1611), Steve Dombek (born 1953), Sir Herbert Howells (1892-1983), Alexander L’Estrange (born 1974) and Norwegian composer Kim André Arnesen (born 1980).

While it will be lovely to hear a work (Of the Father’s Love Begotten) by Dombek, one of the indispensable leaders of our local music scene, this program pretty much belongs to the 16th century Spaniard, Victoria.

While music historians have, for centuries, proclaimed Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina (1526-94) the founder of the baroque and main voice of the Counter Reformation in music, Victoria has ever so gradually supplanted Palestrina on modern programs of period music and in the hearts of audiences for choral music. His greatness is undeniable, though difficult to pin down. He is never overbearing or melodramatic — two qualities that usually impress audiences — but in this case, their absence proves to be a positive virtue. His music flows seamlessly, with liquid grace. He is a soul whisperer.

Tickets to these concerts are $20 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors. They are available at the door or by phone from the Garvin Theatre Box Office at 805.965.5935. (Call to find out if the concert is still happening, too.)

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 