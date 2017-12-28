Gerald Carpenter: Spend Mellow New Year’s Eve With Symphony

Is there anyone reading this who is not heartily glad to see the last of 2017?

At the end of a year of national turmoil and and natural disasters, we had the awful experience of watching the seemingly inexorable advance of the Thomas Fire toward our beloved community.

Barring nuclear war, or a meteor landing in the Channel, it's hard to see how 2018 could be anything but an improvement. (Of course, those are famous last words.)

Which leaves us with the longstanding choice of how we intend to see 2017 off the premises.

Since simply staying home goes against the cultural imperatives of the evening (though many people will do just that), either we can spend it at a noisy party, doing things we will later regret, if we remember them, or regretting things we didn't do because we didn't have the nerve.

Or else, we can spend two hours worth of New Year's Eve lounging in a comfortable seat in the Granada Theatre, listening to a slate of pretty, exciting, and undemanding music while good feelings circulate throughout the hall.

Do as your inclinations dictate.

The Santa Barbara Symphony describes this year's pops concert as follows:

"The Santa Barbara Symphony, under the baton of guest conductor Bob Bernhardt, will usher in the year 2018 with a rousing New Year’s Eve pops concert at the Granada Theatre.

"Featuring a program of movie soundtrack classics and an appearance by the spellbinding theatrical circus company Troupe Vertigo, the musical selections will include themes from Gone with the Wind, Captain Blood, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, West Side Story, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Indiana Jones, and The Lost World.

"Santa Barbara Symphony Principal Trumpet Jon Lewis will be the featured soloist on 'With Malice Toward None' from the film Lincoln, and Principal Erik Rynearson will take a solo turn in an excerpt from the second movement of Maria Newman’s 'Viola Concerto.'

" 'One of the joys of getting to know the Santa Barbara Symphony has been discovering its affinity, and ability, with film music,' said Maestro Bernhardt, who has conducted the Santa Barbara Symphony on numerous occasions.

" 'This is no accident or surprise, as many of the players are current or former studio musicians who’ve played on some of Hollywood’s most iconic soundtracks. While there is a design to this concert, its concept is simple:

"We aim to entertain with energy, excellence and fun, and ring in the new year with great music played by this great orchestra.'

"The Santa Barbara Symphony also will pay tribute to the heroic efforts of firefighters throughout the region."

The party begins at 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased by calling 899-2222, or online at www.granadasb.org.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.