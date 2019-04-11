Gerald Carpenter: Symphony Combines With Community of Choruses to Perform Verdi’s ‘Requiem’

Maestro Nir Kabaretti will have his hands full for the next Santa Barbara Symphony concerts at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 13, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14, in the Granada Theatre.

The symphony's dynamic music director will not only be conducting his majestic orchestra at full strength (probably and then some), he will also be directing vocal soloists Colleen Daly (soprano), Natascha Petrinsky (mezzo-soprano), Harold Meers (tenor), and Luca Dall’Amico (bass), as well as a variety of local choruses, including the Santa Barbara Choral Society, Santa Barbara City College Choirs and North County Chorus — all in the service of Giuseppe Verdi's "Requiem Mass in Memory of Alessandro Manzoni" (1874).

A music lover's first encounter with Verdi's "Manzoni Requiem" is not an event soon forgotten.

I am not qualified to pronounce on the work's religious value or liturgical authenticity; the closest I can come is to aver that the first time I heard the "Dies Irae (Day of Anger)," it scared the hell out of me — which is, I suppose, a kind of affirmation of the work's "religious" power — and it still does.

Later on, an older and more stable Gerald found the "Hostias," from the "Offertorio," the most moving of all Verdi's vocal quartets, operatic or sacred.

Further listening yielded many other beauties. Yet nothing has ever quite erased the impression made by the "Dies Irae," that terrifying musical vision of the Last Judgment.

Historically, however, the "Requiem" is best understood as the tribute of one fierce Italian patriot for another.

The "Manzoni" of the "Requiem" was Alessandro Manzoni (1785-1873), the Italian poet and novelist whose huge historical novel I Promessi Sposi (The Betrothed) did more to unify Italy — politically and linguistically — than any other piece of Italian writing in the 19th century.

Set in the 17th century, when most of northern Italiy was occupied by the Spanish Hapsburgs, The Betrothed was read — correctly — as a thinly veiled attack on the Austrian branch of the same family, which held that part of the Italian peninsula until Garibaldi and his followers fought their way clear of foreigners and, on March 17, 1861, established the Savoyard prince, Victor Emanuel II, as king of all Italy.

Verdi was not just a sympathizer in all this, but an activist as well. He was forever weaving political messages into the librettos of his operas (which the Austrian censors were forever catching and forcing him to expunge).

There was a motto frequently scrawled on Italian public buildings: "Viva V.E.R.D.I." Everyone took this both as a tribute to the composer and an oath of allegiance to the Savoy prince ("V.E.R.D.I." = "Victor Emmanuel Regno di Italia").

Like all patriotic Italians, Verdi adored "I Promessi Sposi" and worshipped Manzoni. The two artists actually became friends in Manzoni's last years, and when the author died, Verdi was too shaken to attend the funeral. The "Requiem" was premiered on the first anniversary of Manzoni's death.

Special acknowledgment for this performance goes to principal concert sponsors Roger and Sarah Chrisman, and Brooks and Kate Firestone.

To honor Verdi’s intent for his requiem, the Santa Barbara Symphony invites the community to participate in a memorial campaign to honor those loved and lost.

Join them for this grand performance of Verdi’s masterpiece at The Granada Theatre, and consider memorializing those individuals loved and lost, while supporting all that the symphony does to create distinctive experiences through masterful performances.

The public is invited to participate by donating for each individual memorialized, starting at $100. To make a memorial gift, call 805-898-9386 or visit thesymphony.org.

Please note, there will be no intermission during these performances. Single tickets are $29-$135 and can be purchased from the Granada box office, 1214 State St., by phone at 805-899-2222, or online at www.granadasb.org.

To learn more about the Santa Barbara Symphony and how to support the organization and its programming, visit www.thesymphony.org/.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.