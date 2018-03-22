Thursday, March 22 , 2018, 11:00 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Symphony Salutes Leonard Bernstein and America

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | February 14, 2018 | 6:04 p.m.

For their next concerts (8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, both in the Granada Theatre), the Santa Barbara Symphony, conducted by Nir Kabaretti, will team up with longtime collaborators, the Santa Barbara Choral Society, plus guest artist soprano Lisa Vroman, as well as three instrumental soloists drawn from their own ranks: Jon Lewis, trumpet; Sarah Beck, English horn; and Natasha Kislenko, piano.

The concert will celebrate American composers, and especially take note of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Leonard Bernstein.

The program for these concerts will consist of Aaron Copland's "Quiet City for Trumpet, English Horn, and String Orchestra (1940)." based on his incidental music for the play of the same by Irwin Shaw; the World Premiere of the "Piano Concerto" by Santa Barbara-based composer, Robin Frost (born 1930); and selections from Bernstein's  ballet Fancy Free, 1944, his operetta I (1956), Mass, a Theater Piece for Singers, Players, and Dancers (1971); and, of course, his beloved musical, West Side Story (1957).

This is a generous and wide-ranging choice of the music of Bernstein, who distinguished himself in so many genre's that a "comprehensive" program of his works would be prohibitively long and exhausting.

My one regret — if that's not too strong a word — is that they didn't take advantage of having the superb pianist, Kislenko, already in the house to play a movement or two of Lenny's orchestral masterpiece, the "Symphony No. 2 Age of Anxiety" (1949).

That work is way too dark, I suppose, and too close to our present condition, to fit well with the other light and celebratory pieces on the program.

In 1926, Frost's father co-sponsored (with Elizabeth Sprague Coolidge) one of Ojai’s first musical events, the Ojai Valley Festival of Chamber Music. That counts as pretty deep roots in my book.

The only Frost music I have heard are some of his ragtime pieces. He has certainly mastered the idiom, and I wouldn't be surprised if more than a hint of the Big Easy showed up in his piano concerto.

Single tickets to this concert start at $29. Tickets can be purchased at the Granada box office, 1214 State St.; by phone at 899-2222; or online from www.granadasb.org.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 