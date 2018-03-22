Gerald Carpenter: Symphony Salutes Leonard Bernstein and America

For their next concerts (8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, both in the Granada Theatre), the Santa Barbara Symphony, conducted by Nir Kabaretti, will team up with longtime collaborators, the Santa Barbara Choral Society, plus guest artist soprano Lisa Vroman, as well as three instrumental soloists drawn from their own ranks: Jon Lewis, trumpet; Sarah Beck, English horn; and Natasha Kislenko, piano.

The concert will celebrate American composers, and especially take note of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Leonard Bernstein.

The program for these concerts will consist of Aaron Copland's "Quiet City for Trumpet, English Horn, and String Orchestra (1940)." based on his incidental music for the play of the same by Irwin Shaw; the World Premiere of the "Piano Concerto" by Santa Barbara-based composer, Robin Frost (born 1930); and selections from Bernstein's ballet Fancy Free, 1944, his operetta I (1956), Mass, a Theater Piece for Singers, Players, and Dancers (1971); and, of course, his beloved musical, West Side Story (1957).

This is a generous and wide-ranging choice of the music of Bernstein, who distinguished himself in so many genre's that a "comprehensive" program of his works would be prohibitively long and exhausting.

My one regret — if that's not too strong a word — is that they didn't take advantage of having the superb pianist, Kislenko, already in the house to play a movement or two of Lenny's orchestral masterpiece, the "Symphony No. 2 Age of Anxiety" (1949).

That work is way too dark, I suppose, and too close to our present condition, to fit well with the other light and celebratory pieces on the program.

In 1926, Frost's father co-sponsored (with Elizabeth Sprague Coolidge) one of Ojai’s first musical events, the Ojai Valley Festival of Chamber Music. That counts as pretty deep roots in my book.

The only Frost music I have heard are some of his ragtime pieces. He has certainly mastered the idiom, and I wouldn't be surprised if more than a hint of the Big Easy showed up in his piano concerto.

Single tickets to this concert start at $29. Tickets can be purchased at the Granada box office, 1214 State St.; by phone at 899-2222; or online from www.granadasb.org.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. The opinions expressed are his own.